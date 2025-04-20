Letters to the Editor

There’s no denying the devastating impact of Alzheimer’s—not just on those diagnosed, but on families and caregivers who walk this difficult road alongside them. In 2024 alone, 543,000 New Yorkers served as caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s, and nearly a quarter of them—24.2 percent—were diagnosed with depression. The financial burden for our country is staggering, with care costs totaling an estimated $360 billion in 2024, projected to soar to $1 trillion by mid-century. The emotional toll is just as heavy. You grieve someone who is still physically here, while balancing the cost of their care and trying to make the most of the time you have left with them. While progress has been made in advancing research, care, and support for people living with Alzheimer’s, so much more needs to be done. My grandmothers, Gloria and Sonya, were a part of these statistics. I witnessed two strong, vibrant women—each with her own remarkable story and personality—slowly become unrecognizable as they lost their memories, their identities, and their sense of safety in the world around them. Watching the light fade from their eyes was heartbreaking. Though my Mimi and Nana didn’t get the dignified endings they deserved, I’m writing to urge Congress to ensure that others facing Alzheimer’s get the resources they need. Representative Jerry Nadler has the opportunity to help move this fight forward. I hope you’ll join me in encouraging him to take action and speak out in support of Alzheimer’s research and support.

Lily Russell, NYC