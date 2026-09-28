That’s One Hot Book!

One could claim that Brad Hoylman-Sigal picked the hottest book of the year, literally, to feature at his most most recent Borough Book Club event on Sept. 15

The Manhattan borough president had already distributed 100 free copies of the newly revised paperback edition of Michael Grybaum’s “Empire of the Elite: Inside Condé Nast, the Media Dynasty That Reshaped America” and was walking toward the venue at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network in Hell’s Kitchen for what was a hotly anticipated hour-long discussion with readers and author.

Little did he know how hot.

“I got an inkling that something was amiss when I heard the wail of sirens,” Hoylman-Sigal said.

“As I got closer, I saw fire trucks racing towards the same direction. Closer yet, I saw ambulances and smelled smoke. And finally, all was revealed: Our venue at MNN had caught fire at precisely the time we were to begin our book club discussion.”

The FDNY responded with 38 units and EMS personnel to the 31-story commercial building at around 4:55 p.m. and extinguished the fire that had erupted in a mechanical room on the fourth floor by 5:51 p.m.

“No one was hurt, thanks to the unfailing heroics of the FDNY,” Holylman-Sigal said, “and as the crowd watched the fire department personnel raise a ladder and break through windows on the building, Michael was gracious enough to sign copies of his book and take photos with the assembled crowd--and even a firefighter.”

But it was only a postponement, not a cancellation. “Have no fear, gentle reader, Volume 2 of our Borough Book Club is returning with “Empire of the Elite” and author Michael Grynbaum on October 1, 5:30 p.m. at MNN, 509 West 38th St at 10th Avenue.

You can R.S.V.P. here: bpbhs.com/empire. The doors open at 5 p.m. with the discussion from 5:30 to 6:30 with the author.

“I hope to see you there for a perhaps less alarming but equally eventful evening,” Hoylman-Sigal.

The title was the second book in the series. The first one was “The Island at the Center of the World” by Russell Shorto, which explored the Dutch influence on New York City.

The next title has yet to be picked, but Hoylman-Sigal assures us, “it will definitely be tied to New York City.”