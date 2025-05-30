Sinéad O’Brien Lands Best Play Honors at 17th Origin 1st Irish Theater Festival Awards

The 17th annual Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival dished out a host of awards including best male actor to Alan Smyth, best female actor to Kate Burton while Limerick, Ireland-playwright Sinéad O’Brien snagged the best play award for her spirited one-woman play, “No One Is Coming.”

Although the one woman play was only performed for two nights in New York, the play about the turbulent relationship between a mother and daughter had already made a national tour in Ireland last year after receiving rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in 2023. This was O’Brien’s New York debut. O’Brien was also nominated for Best Female Actor.

Los Angeles-based actor Smyth, whose tour de force performance in Marie Jones’ “A Night in November” was a festival highlight. The setting of the show is November 1993, during one of the darkest times in “The Troubles” with the backdrop Northern Ireland played the Republic of Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast, in a World Cup qualifying match.came just weeks after the Shankill Bomb, and The Greysteel Massacre. This deep, funny, and heartfelt one-man show embraces hope, redemption and a desire to connect with the “best there is in human nature”, even in the face of true hatred, fear, and mistrust of the other.

Best Female Actor award winner was Kate Burton of Irishtown (which just wrapped up its run on May 25, www.origintheatre.org) Burton is a three-time Tony and Emmy nominee, known for a variety of theatrical productions, films and the TV series including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and Ransom Canyon. She is the daughter of film star and Tony winner Richard Burton, her mother was producer Sybil Burton, and eventual step-mother, Elizabeth Taylor. She was out of state teaching, so she was unable to be present to accept her award. A letter was read on her behalf while she thanked everyone in the production, including Saoirse-Monica Jackson (from Netflix’s Derry Girls), Brenda Meaney, Angela Reed, Kevin Oliver Lynch, Roger Clark, writer Ciara Elizabeth Smyth, and director, Nicola Murphy Dubey.

Snatching the Best Production Award from the grave was Big Telly’s immersive comedy, “Granny Jackson’s Dead.” Devised by Zoe Seaton, this is the Northern Ireland company’s third visit to New York and third time among the winners. The Award is shared with Big Telly’s US co-producers–the Philadelphia-based Inis Nua and Tiny Dynamite.

The Irish Repertory Theatre’s hit world premiere production of Ciara Elizabeth Smyth’s satirical comedy “Irishtown” won two awards at the Closing Ceremony held April 28. Nicola Murphy Dubey shared the best director award with Hannah Ciesil the director of the comedy, “Breezy Point.”

Nicola Murphy Dubey, director of Irishtown, wound up in a tie for best director, sharing, honors she shared with Hannah Ciesil, the director of the comedy, Breezy Point. Breezy Point, a new comedy by Rosie Coursey is presented as part of Origin Theatre Company’s 1st Irish Festival in partnership with The Field, a nonprofit supporting individual creatives. It’s directed by Hannah Ciesil, and produced by Ayla Rosen. It received many well-deserved raves when it debuted at the Churchill Tavern. The play centers around Siobhan is a cynical teen, and with her estranged father recently passing without any closure, she has every right to be. When she inherits his cottage in Breezy Point, Queens (aka the “Irish Riviera”), her troubles get even more troubling.

The Irish Rep’s audience erupted in cheers when it was announced that the Army Veteran, playwright, cabbie and radio host John McDonagh was the recipient of this year’s Bairbre Dowling Spirit of the Festival Award. Handed out by Origin since 2016, the award is given to standout participants who make unique contributions to the Festival. This year, while he had his own show in competition (“A Cop, A Cabbie, A Crusader”) also starring Al Gonzales and Brendan Fay, McDonagh continued to promote multiple Festival shows on his Sunday radio show on WBAI as well as showing up at the shows of his colleagues. Brenda Meaney, Dowling’s daughter, who is in the cast of “Irishtown,” presented the Award to McDonagh.

Since its founding in 2002, Origin has introduced works by over 300 playwrights to US audiences, from such countries as the Netherlands, Sweden, Romania, Macedonia, Norway, Italy, Ireland and the United Kingdom. The latest festival featured 12 production, including five from Ireland and seven locally.

Artistic Director, Charlotte Moore, and Producing Director, Ciaran O’Reilly, watched with admiration. “It is a glorious night and the theater is so proud of all of the artists who are up on that stage. This is a night of camaraderie, and a lot of people getting in the same room who love what they do, and we’re celebrating that.” O’Reilly concluded, “Everybody is a winner here tonight.”

Origin 1st Irish is generously supported by The Irish Government’s Emigrant Support Program, The Ireland Funds, The Larsen Fund, The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Keys to Literacy and Learning, and the firm of Rosenberg, Giger and Perala.

Participating theatres and cultural organizations include the Irish Repertory Theatre (“Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar,” “A Cop, A Cabbie A Crusader,” and “Irishtown”); 59E59 Theaters (“Fight Night” and “In Two Minds”); American Irish Historical Society (“Granny Jackson’s Dead”); the New York Irish Center (“A Night in November”); An Beal Bocht (“No One Is Coming”); Ernie O’Malley’s (“A Cop A Cabbie A Crusader,” and “Loud Memory”); the Greek Cultural Center (“A Cop A Cabbie A Crusader”); Pangea (“Lucky Me!” and “Bumbled”), and Churchill Tavern (“Breezy Point”).

This year’s Origin 1st Irish Pub Partners–a consortium of some of New York’s most beloved Irish pubs–welcomed artists and festival goers with the warm-hearted hospitality of the Island. They included Ryan’s Daughter, Pig n Whistle on 36th, Doc Watsons, The Grafton, Bloom’s Tavern, The Longacre Tavern, Smithfield Hall, Dolly Varden, Finnegan’s Wake, Route 66, and The Scratcher.