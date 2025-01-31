The Winter Show: Art Meets the Heart of New York

Every January, when the streets of New York City are cloaked in winter’s chill, the Park Avenue Armory warms with a dazzling sense of history, art and style. The Winter Show, which ran through Feb. 2, is a perennial highlight of the city’s cultural calendar—a sophisticated, highly curated showcase of fine and decorative arts that bridges centuries and continents. As always, this year’s event blended beauty, philanthropy and a touch of nostalgia, all while benefiting East Side House Settlement, one of the city’s most vital nonprofit organizations.

Much like the treasures on display, The Winter Show itself is a masterpiece, offering New Yorkers and global visitors alike the rare opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of timeless elegance and modern relevance.

First held in 1954, The Winter Show is the longest-running art and antiques fair in the United States. Over the years, it has become synonymous with New York sophistication, seamlessly uniting collectors, museum curators and casual art lovers in the grand setting of the armory. “It’s a New York landmark,” says Elizabeth Feld of Hirschl & Adler Galleries, one of the city’s most celebrated exhibitors. “The Winter Show transcends being just a commercial art fair. It’s a neighborhood happening.”

Indeed, The Winter Show offers far more than the opportunity to browse and buy rare treasures. With its roster of lectures, luncheons and glittering evening events, it is a cultural fête that embodies the best of New York society—an intersection of art, philanthropy and celebration.

At the heart of The Winter Show lies its commitment to East Side House Settlement, a nonprofit that has been serving the Bronx and northern Manhattan since 1891. Proceeds from the fair directly support educational and workforce-development programs for underserved communities, ensuring that this glittering event has a tangible, meaningful impact.

“The fact that the show raises funds for East Side House year after year gives it a deeper sense of purpose,” Feld reflects. “As exhibitors, we’re so honored to play a role in supporting such an incredible organization.”

The Glamorous Lineup

This year’s exhibitors include a mix of international and local galleries, but it’s the New York-based dealers who give the show its homegrown sparkle. From the historic allure of A La Vieille Russie to the contemporary elegance of Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts, the city’s art scene is on full display.

Hirschl & Adler Galleries: Old World Charm Meets Modern Vision

For Hirschl & Adler Galleries, The Winter Show is personal. This marks the gallery’s 50th year at the fair, a testament to its enduring influence in the art world. Specializing in fine and decorative arts spanning the 18th century to the present, the gallery curates a multi-media installation each year, a highlight for many visitors.

“It’s a true labor of love,” Feld says. “Our planning starts on the beaches of Nantucket in August with a sheet of graph paper and a pencil. By January, we’ve finalized a magical plan to delight our visitors.”

Feld’s advice to new collectors is as heartfelt as her installations. “Fall in love with anything you buy. This is something you’ll look at every day of your life, so choose pieces that pull on your heartstrings and give you joy.”

A La Vieille Russie: A Legacy of Luxury

Founded in Kyiv in 1851, A La Vieille Russie (ALVR) is more than a gallery—it’s an institution. Now located on Fifth Avenue, ALVR is renowned for its Fabergé masterpieces, antique jewelry and Russian works of art. “We’ve exhibited at The Winter Show almost since its inception,” says Mark Schaffer, whose family has been involved in the gallery for generations.

For Schaffer, the joy of the fair lies in its personal connections. “It’s tiring hard work, but it’s always worth it when you meet new and old friends.” Despite the rise of digital resources, Schaffer emphasizes the importance of viewing art in person. “Knowledge may be more accessible online, but there’s no substitute for seeing and handling works firsthand.”

Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts: Mastering Modern Elegance

Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts, LLC, located in Manhattan, specializes in early-20th-century paintings, sculptures and decorative arts. Director Ken Sims describes The Winter Show as “one of the premier art and design fairs in New York,” a sentiment echoed by many of this year’s exhibitors.

Sims has practical advice for new collectors: “Ask as many questions as you can think of, and don’t be afraid to ask for the best price. You might be surprised!” For Sims, the show isn’t just about commerce; it’s about education. “The fair is an unparalleled opportunity to learn. You’re surrounded by experts—take advantage of it.”

The Venue: An Iconic Backdrop

There’s a certain romance to the Park Avenue Armory, a 19th-century architectural gem that serves as the perfect stage for The Winter Show. Its vast, vaulted interiors are transformed into an elegant maze of booths, each showcasing meticulously curated collections. The venue’s grandeur and history elevate the fair, making every corner feel like a discovery.

“It’s a challenging space to work in,” Feld admits. “Installing art in the bitter January cold with the doors wide open is no small feat, but everyone does it with a smile. The Armory is just that special.”