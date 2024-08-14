Veteran Producer Publishes Second Book Looking Back on Theater and Hollywood

A strange title, of course. “My First Book—Part 2: A Producer’s Llfe Continues.” But then, theatrical and film producer, former studio executive, and broadcaster Julian Schlossberg has had a rather remarkable career. At a recent celebratory event at Sardis, he was (sort of) interviewed by one of his closest friends and allies, Elaine May. “I did the foreword the last time,” she joked, “and now I am doing another one. Julian explained that in the foreword game, you work for nothing, and you are obligated to appear with him on interviews, at book clubs, libraries and podcasts. Fortunately, he says his next work is going to be a play.”

This was more of a conversation, at least that was the plan. “I’m very blank, very nervous,” confessed May, who thought she was picking up her list of questions, but realized, “oh, this is the menu!” Everything this frail woman, at the age of 92, says is unrivaled wit.

Oh yes, back to the book. Schlossberg, after six decades in show business, is as full of anecdotes as anyone you could imagine. In brief chapters, he gives us insights into Barbra Streisand, Warren Beatty, George C. Scott, Mike Nichols (about whom he did a documentary, along with May) John Travolta and countless more.

He is an eminently friendly guy. As Dan Lauria, the actor-playwright -producer notes,

“When I think of Julian, I think of someone who has seen it all and is a wealth of knowledge about show business. Julian has seen the best and the worst of the art of producing, writing, directing and acting. A fountain of knowledge that the luckiest of us has sipped from.”

Which is why Schlossberg confesses he was not made for the film business. ‘The two worst years of my life were as a studio executive,” he said. “I didn’t have enough power. The best I could say was ’We’ll get back to you.’” Tough work for a man who loves to say yes.

He took questions at Sardis (since May was too busy reading the menu) including whether he preferred the screen or the stage. “Theater is number one for sure,” he said. “Because there I am the camera.” His first experience in that world, growing up in the Bronx. was seeing Mary Martin in “Peter Pan.”

“I got up that day, and I was absolutely knocked out. I knew I was hooked (no pun intended) for life.” About that play Elaine May alluded to? That would be Schlossberg’s long-planned dream to produce one about Norman Mailer, and he has F. Murray Abraham waiting in the wings.

The truth is, the way to read Schlossberg’s tales are not only to gather some fun, if friendly, gossip, but as a manual of sorts. This man knows as much about what a producer actually does as anyone. Not unlike the Ed Zwick memoir reviewed here a few months back, this one also is filled with useful tips about how to navigate your way into making dramatic dreams come true.