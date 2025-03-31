Hundreds Protest Musk/Trump Cuts at Tesla’s Showroom, Draws 3 Dem Elected Officials

For the fifth week in a row, hundreds of people turned up at a Tesla Showroom in the Meatpacking District on March 29 to protest the cuts that Elon Musk and DOGE are making.

Several Democratic elected leaders were among the crowd including NYS Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, and Assembly members Micah Lasher and Zohran Mamdani.

The protest in the West Village, was part of a nationwide Tesla Takedown campaign with demonstrations at over 200 showrooms nationwide with a goal of 500 worldwide, making it the largest anti-Tesla initiative to date.

The billionaire was the largest political donor to the Trump campaign, kicking in $250 million and securing his role as a top advisor to Trump who was part in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which is gutting federal agencies and trying to layoff tens of thousands of government workers, with the aim of cutting government waste. But the cuts are facing blowback as federal district courts have blocked many of the cuts that are trying to block funding for programs that Congress has already approved.

But there has been a price to pay for Musk’s company’s as well. Tesla’s stock has plummeted by over 50% since December, due to several factors including Chinese electric vehicle competitors as well as the increased backlash from boycotters.

“When you control his money, you control him,” a Washington Street protester told NBC .

Mayoral candidate and New York State Assembly member, Zohran Mamdani, who is running second in polls for mayor in the Democratic primary behind frontrunner Andrew Cuomo attended the NYC demonstration and gave an impassioned speech.

“When we understand that this is an attack on our democracy, let us understand that it is an attack on democracies across the world,” said Mamdani. “Because what Elon Musk is doing is emboldening and empowering and echoing the language and the movements of far right autocrats across the globe.”

Tesla Takedown protests went global and demonstrations were reported across Europe, including France, Scotland, Germany, England.

According to CBS , demonstrations in London called out Musk for his totalitarian ideologies with signs such as, “You thought the Nazis were extinct. Don’t buy a Swasticar.” While the Nazi reference was seen on some signs in NYC and other US protests, it was especially poignant within the European protests, as the continent has a deep history of Nazi occupation and many are still outraged by Musk’s inaugural gesture which was interpreted as Nazi salute.

Back in NYC, State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who represents the west side of Manhattan, or as he says, “from the gay bars to Zabars,” also attended Saturday’s protest alongside assembly member, Micah Lasher.

“We know that Elon Musk is claiming to cut waste, fraud and abuse from the federal government, but we don’t believe it,” said Hoylman-Sigal. “Here’s what’s interesting. Elon Musk himself is a perpetrator of waste, fraud and abuse, right here in New York State.”

Hoylman-Sigal went on to explain how the 2014 Tesla Solar Deal is one of the largest economic boondoggles in American history. The state brokered a deal with Musk, giving Tesla $1 billion worth of property. Musk said he would create 3,500 jobs across the State of New York, but it’s unclear whether that goal is close to being met, especially considering how hundreds of New York State employees have been laid off from Tesla’s Solar Factory.

Hoylman-Sigal and Lasher used their time at the protest to announce new legislation that will call for immediate investigation of Elon Musk’s fulfillment of the deal.

“Are they creating the jobs that they said they would? Are they paying the rent that they owe us? Are they making the investments in the State of New York that they’re obligated to do?” asked Lasher. “And if they aren’t, this contract will be canceled and Elon Musk will be evicted.”

The bill’s official title is the Determining Obligations and Guaranteeing Enforcement in Government Contracting Act. Hoylman-Sigall wrapped up his speech saying, “figure out the acronym yourself, but I think it spells out D.O.G.E.”

Protestors roared in applause, joining Hoylman-Sigal and Lasher in a “No more D.O.G.E.” chant, followed by an even louder “Hey hey, ho ho, Elon Musk has got to go!”