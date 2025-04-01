Council Member Calls for “Pedestrian Pricing” in Manhattan below 60th St

City Council member Eric Bottcher on April 1 sent out a release calling for a “pedestrian pricing” toll to be introduced on all walkers in the prime business district below 60th St. in Manhattan.

Under the new legislative proposal, he said pedestrians will be charged $3.99 for each half mile walked below 60th St. He said pedestrians who walk slowly would be charged an additional 25-cent surcharge per trip.

He said in addition to easing pedestrian congestion in mid-town and downtown, it would generate billions of dollars that the NYC Department of Transportation for the creation of bike lanes on every sidewalk in the New York City.

”Eighty four percent of my constituents don’t have cars, but nearly 100% have feet,” said Bottcher. “That’s a lot of untaxed toes. We’re leaving a lot of money on the tablet–or more accurately, on the sidewalk. It’s time to make walking pay off—for the City. Honestly, I can’t believe no one thought of monetizing feet before,” he said.

The Pedestrian Pricing system will utilize state-of-the-art technology, powered by artificial intelligence, to ensure a seamless and efficient user experience. Built to meet the demands of a high-density urban environment, the system is designed to function effortlessly at scale — tracking millions of daily steps. Key components of the program include:

1. Smart Sensors and Cameras: Every sidewalk south of 60th Street will be equipped with cutting-edge sensors and ultra-HD cameras designed to detect and log pedestrian foot traffic with alarming precision. These devices will seamlessly assess walking fees in real time — all while maintaining strict privacy standards, with the exception of shoe size data - which may be sold to further subsidize the program.

2. Mobile Payment Integration: Users can register and pay through a sleek, user-friendly app featuring real-time fee tracking, contactless checkout, and customizable “step alerts.” Automatic billing ensures no one forgets to pay for their stroll.

3. Embedded Payment Chips: As an alternative to the mobile app, constituents will have the option to receive a small implantable chip, discreetly placed in the molar or beneath the skin of the forearm. This chip will link directly to their credit card, allowing for instantaneous payment upon entry into the pedestrian pricing zones. Residents can have the chip implanted free of charge at any New York City Public Library branch. Additionally, select Wendy’s® franchise locations will offer walk-in chip installation as part of their “Meat the Future” civic engagement campaign.

4. Sidewalk Bike Lanes: To complement the pedestrian pricing program, the City will roll out a bold new initiative: sidewalk bike lanes. Under this plan, sidewalks will become shared spaces, with a significant portion dedicated to cyclists—leaving pedestrians a narrower, more purposeful sliver of walking room. These multimodal corridors aim to promote efficiency, encourage active transit, and reduce the emotional toll of spontaneous eye contact. Importantly, revenue from pedestrian pricing will directly fund the construction and maintenance of these sidewalk bike lanes on every block throughout New York City.

“The era of free footsteps is over,” said Ivana Anklette, Executive Director of Citizens for Responsible Access to Pavement. “People love to romanticize walking—‘It’s healthy! It’s free!’ Well, not anymore. With pedestrian pricing, we’re finally acknowledging the true cost of foot traffic. Sidewalk wear-and-tear, passive-aggressive shoulder bumps, vape clouds — it all adds up. If anything, $3.99 per half mile is a bargain.”

“As someone who’s had to walk south of 60th Street for work, brunch, and at least three dates that ended with ‘I’m actually not over my ex,’ I fully support this initiative,” said Upper West Side resident Paul Bunion. “My therapist says I need to stop overcommitting, and honestly, a $3.99 walking fee is the boundary I never knew I needed. If pedestrian pricing saves me from one more overpriced eggs Benedict and a mimosa that tastes like panic, I’ll gladly pay it.”

Bottcher released the proposal on April 1. He said if approved, the program will commence on April Fool’s Day, 2026.

