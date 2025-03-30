Psycho Shoves Man for Refusing Subway Swipe; Fatality at Times Square Station

Appearances, never forget, can be deceiving.

That’s one lesson to be relearned from an assault that occurred on Monday, March 17, inside the W. 23rd Street A/C/E station on the 8th Avenue line.

For police buffs, this station is within the confines of the 10 Precinct/Transit District 2.

At approximately 11 p.m. a 55-year-old male was approached by an unidentified individual who asked the victim for a MetroCard swipe to enter through a turnstile. The victim refused.

The unidentified individual then shoved the victim to the ground causing him to strike his head on the turnstile.

The suspect then fled the station on foot. The victim sustained a laceration to the head and was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

NYPD video of the suspect shows a clean cut, slim white male with short dark hair walking up 8th Ave. Given his dress, he appeared to resemble a tourist or someone who just got off work, dressed in a white long sleeve shirt with the sleeves rolled up to his forearms and dark colored pants and shoes.

He is wearing neither a mask nor a hat and has a man-purse slung over his right shoulder and is casually holding a large iPhone with its screen “on” in his right hand.

In the video footage released by NYPD, the suspect seems to be relaxed, even haughty.

How long that cool, calm and collected demeanor will continue once the suspect learns he’s a wanted man remains to seen.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Dead Man on Tracks at Times Square Subway Station

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, at approximately 11:09 a.m., police responded to a 911 call requesting aid at the 42 Street-Times Square Station, within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct / Transit District 1. Police observed a 56-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive on the tracks. EMS responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.