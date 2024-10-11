x
The Latest Downtown Restaurant Ratings

The following listings were collected from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s website and include the most recent inspection and grade reports listed. We have included every restaurant listed from September 26 - October 2, 2024 within the zip codes 10002, 10003, 10004, 10007, 10009, 10012, 10013, 10014, 10038. Some reports list numbers with their explanations; these are the number of violation points a restaurant has received.

| 11 Oct 2024 | 10:04

    September 26 - October 2, 2024

    Famous Calabria Pizza

    27 Saint James Place

    Grade: A

    The Lawn Club/ Lawn Bar

    1 Fulton Street

    Grade: A

    August 29 - September 4, 2024

    Famous Calabria Pizza

    27 Saint James Place

    Grade: N

    Document issued by the Board of Health, Commissioner or Department reproduced or altered. False, untrue or misleading statement or document made to, submitted or filed with the Department. No hand washing facility in or adjacent to toilet room or within 25 feet of a food preparation, food service or ware washing area. Hand washing facility not accessible, obstructed or used for non-hand washing purposes. No hot and cold running water or water at inadequate pressure. No soap or acceptable hand-drying device. Anti-siphonage or back-flow prevention device not provided where required; equipment or floor not properly drained; sewage disposal system in disrepair or not functioning properly. Condensation or liquid waste improperly disposed of. Dishwashing and ware washing: Cleaning and sanitizing of tableware, including dishes, utensils, and equipment deficient. Cold TCS food item held above 41 °F; smoked or processed fish held above 38 °F; intact raw eggs held above 45 °F; or reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) TCS foods held above required temperatures except during active necessary preparation. Food, supplies, or equipment not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display, service or from customer’s refillable, reusable container. Condiments not in single-service containers or dispensed directly by the vendor. Hot TCS food item not held at or above 140 °F.

    Fu Zhou Wei Zhong Wei Ju Xiang Feng Wei

    88 East Broadway

    Grade: Z

    Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit.

    Gangnam Korean Bbq & Hot Pot

    125 Division Street

    Grade: N

    Hot TCS food item not held at or above 140 °F. Cold TCS food item held above 41 °F; smoked or processed fish held above 38 °F; intact raw eggs held above 45 °F; or reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) TCS foods held above required temperatures except during active necessary preparation. Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit. Sanitized equipment or utensil, including in-use food dispensing utensil, improperly used or stored. Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred.

    Kiki’s Grill & Rotisserie (#2)

    121 Division Street

    Grade: A

    Kin Gin

    107 Rivington Street

    Grade: A

    Mr Purple

    180 Orchard Street

    Food Protection Certificate (FPC) not held by manager or supervisor of food operations.Organics mixed with non-organic material. Wiping cloths not stored clean and dry, or in a sanitizing solution, between uses. Cold TCS food item held above 41 °F; smoked or processed fish held above 38 °F; intact raw eggs held above 45 °F; or reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) TCS foods held above required temperatures except during active necessary preparation. Raw, cooked or prepared food is adulterated, contaminated, cross-contaminated, or not discarded in accordance with HACCP plan.

    New Kim Tuong Restaurant

    83 Chrystie Street

    Grade: A

    No Gem

    51 Canal Street

    Grade: N

    Wash hands sign not posted near or above hand washing sink.

    Phoenix Palace

    85 Bowery

    Grade: A

    Serotonin Smoothie

    109 Ludlow Street

    Grade: A

    Subway

    334 Grand Street

    Food Protection Certificate (FPC) not held by manager or supervisor of food operations. Establishment is not free of harborage or conditions conducive to rodents, insects or other pests. Live roaches in facility’s food or non-food area.

    Zizi

    45 John Street

    Grade: N

    Cold TCS food item held above 41 °F; smoked or processed fish held above 38 °F; intact raw eggs held above 45 °F; or reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) TCS foods held above required temperatures except during active necessary preparation. After cooking or removal from hot holding, TCS food not cooled by an approved method whereby the internal temperature is reduced from 140 °F to 70 °F or less within 2 hours, and from 70 °F to 41 °F or less within 4 additional hours. Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred. Anti-siphonage or back-flow prevention device not provided where required; equipment or floor not properly drained; sewage disposal system in disrepair or not functioning properly. Condensation or liquid waste improperly disposed of.

    August 22 - 28, 2024

    D Elici

    71 Nassau Street

    Grade: Z

    Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage associated with (FRSA) flies or other nuisance pests in establishment’s food and/or non-food areas. FRSA flies include house flies, blow flies, bottle flies, flesh flies, drain flies, Phorid flies and fruit flies.

    Hole In The Wall

    15 Cliff Street

    Grade: Z

    Food Protection Certificate (FPC) not held by manager or supervisor of food operations.Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage associated with (FRSA) flies or other nuisance pests in establishment’s food and/or non-food areas. FRSA flies include house flies, blow flies, bottle flies, flesh flies, drain flies, Phorid flies and fruit flies. Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred. Live roaches in facility’s food or non-food area. Establishment is not free of harborage or conditions conducive to rodents, insects or other pests. Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit. Food, supplies, or equipment not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display, service or from customer’s refillable, reusable container. Condiments not in single-service containers or dispensed directly by the vendor.

    Wolf Forest

    213 Pearl Street

    Grade: A

    August 15 - 21, 2024

    Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

    200 Broadway

    Grade: Z

    Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred. Evidence of rats or live rats in establishment’s food or non-food areas. Anti-siphonage or back-flow prevention device not provided where required; equipment or floor not properly drained; sewage disposal system in disrepair or not functioning properly. Condensation or liquid waste improperly disposed of. Evidence of mice or live mice in establishment’s food or non-food areas. Sanitized equipment or utensil, including in-use food dispensing utensil, improperly used or stored. Live roaches in facility’s food or non-food area. Establishment is not free of harborage or conditions conducive to rodents, insects or other pests. Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage associated with (FRSA) flies or other nuisance pests in establishment’s food and/or non-food areas. FRSA flies include house flies, blow flies, bottle flies, flesh flies, drain flies, Phorid flies and fruit flies. Food, supplies, or equipment not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display, service or from customer’s refillable, reusable container. Condiments not in single-service containers or dispensed directly by the vendor.

    Krispy Kreme Doughnut

    200 Broadway

    Grade: A

    Pret-A-Manger

    147 Fulton Street

    Grade: A

    August 8 - 14, 2024

    Cut By Wolfgang Puck

    99 Church Street

    Grade: A

    Millenium Hilton

    55 Church Street

    Grade: A

    Burger Village 120

    120 Church Street

    Grade: A

    August 1 - 7, 2024

    7th Street Burger

    91 East 7 Street

    Grade: Z

    Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit.

    Chop & Go

    85 John Street

    Grade: A

    Cotenna

    21 Bedford Street

    Grade: A

    Dunkin’

    58B Fulton Street

    Grade: A

    Go Believe Bakery

    239 Grand Street

    Grade: A

    Hudson Park (Google)

    315 Hudson Street

    Grade: A

    Starbucks

    230 Varick Street

    Grade: A

    July 26 - August 2, 2024

    375 Chicken N’ Fries

    124 Ludlow Street

    Grade: A

    Banh Mi Co Ut

    83 Elizabeth Street

    Grade: A

    Chicken Rice

    120 West 3 Street

    Grade: Z

    Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred. Establishment is not free of harborage or conditions conducive to rodents, insects or other pests. Evidence of rats or live rats in establishment’s food or non-food areas. Tobacco or electronic cigarette use, eating, or drinking from open container in food preparation, food storage or dishwashing area. Hot TCS food item not held at or above 140 °F.

    Fanelli Cafe

    94 Prince Street

    Grade: A

    Fleet Bakery

    24 Bowery

    Grade: Z

    Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred. Live roaches in facility’s food or non-food area. Establishment is not free of harborage or conditions conducive to rodents, insects or other pests. Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit. Cold TCS food item held above 41 °F; smoked or processed fish held above 38 °F; intact raw eggs held above 45 °F; or reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) TCS foods held above required temperatures except during active necessary preparation.

    Jacks Stir Brew Coffee

    139 Reade Street

    Grade: A

    Joe Coffee

    9 East 13 Street

    Grade: A

    Local 92 Soho

    244 Mulberry Street

    Grade: Z

    Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit. Anti-siphonage or back-flow prevention device not provided where required; equipment or floor not properly drained; sewage disposal system in disrepair or not functioning properly. Condensation or liquid waste improperly disposed of.

    Ludlow House

    139 Ludlow Street

    Grade: A

    Meskerem

    124 Macdougal Street

    Grade: A

    Saigon Shack

    114 Macdougal Street

    Grade: A

    Starbucks

    78 Spring Street

    Grade: A