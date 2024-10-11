The Latest Downtown Restaurant Ratings

September 26 - October 2, 2024

Famous Calabria Pizza

27 Saint James Place

Grade: A

The Lawn Club/ Lawn Bar

1 Fulton Street

Grade: A

August 29 - September 4, 2024

Famous Calabria Pizza

27 Saint James Place

Grade: N

Document issued by the Board of Health, Commissioner or Department reproduced or altered. False, untrue or misleading statement or document made to, submitted or filed with the Department. No hand washing facility in or adjacent to toilet room or within 25 feet of a food preparation, food service or ware washing area. Hand washing facility not accessible, obstructed or used for non-hand washing purposes. No hot and cold running water or water at inadequate pressure. No soap or acceptable hand-drying device. Anti-siphonage or back-flow prevention device not provided where required; equipment or floor not properly drained; sewage disposal system in disrepair or not functioning properly. Condensation or liquid waste improperly disposed of. Dishwashing and ware washing: Cleaning and sanitizing of tableware, including dishes, utensils, and equipment deficient. Cold TCS food item held above 41 °F; smoked or processed fish held above 38 °F; intact raw eggs held above 45 °F; or reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) TCS foods held above required temperatures except during active necessary preparation. Food, supplies, or equipment not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display, service or from customer’s refillable, reusable container. Condiments not in single-service containers or dispensed directly by the vendor. Hot TCS food item not held at or above 140 °F.

Fu Zhou Wei Zhong Wei Ju Xiang Feng Wei

88 East Broadway

Grade: Z

Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit.

Gangnam Korean Bbq & Hot Pot

125 Division Street

Grade: N

Hot TCS food item not held at or above 140 °F. Cold TCS food item held above 41 °F; smoked or processed fish held above 38 °F; intact raw eggs held above 45 °F; or reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) TCS foods held above required temperatures except during active necessary preparation. Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit. Sanitized equipment or utensil, including in-use food dispensing utensil, improperly used or stored. Food co ntact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred.

Kiki’s Grill & Rotisserie (#2)

121 Division Street

Grade: A

Kin Gin

107 Rivington Street

Grade: A

Mr Purple

180 Orchard Street

Food Protection Certificate (FPC) not held by manager or supervisor of food operations.Organics mixed with non-organic material. Wiping cloths not stored clean and dry, or in a sanitizing solution, between uses. Cold TCS food item held above 41 °F; smoked or processed fish held above 38 °F; intact raw eggs held above 45 °F; or reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) TCS foods held above required temperatures except during active necessary preparation. Raw, cooked or prepared food is adulterated, contaminated, cross-contaminated, or not discarded in accordance with HACCP plan.

New Kim Tuong Restaurant

83 Chrystie Street

Grade: A

No Gem

51 Canal Street

Grade: N

Wash hands sign not posted near or above hand washing sink.

Phoenix Palace

85 Bowery

Grade: A

Serotonin Smoothie

109 Ludlow Street

Grade: A

Subway

334 Grand Street

Food Protection Certificate (FPC) not held by manager or supervisor of food operations. Establishment is not free of harborage or conditions conducive to rodents, insects or other pests. Live roaches in facility’s food or non-food area.

Zizi

45 John Street

Grade: N

Cold TCS food item held above 41 °F; smoked or processed fish held above 38 °F; intact raw eggs held above 45 °F; or reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) TCS foods held above required temperatures except during active necessary preparation. After cooking or removal from hot holding, TCS food not cooled by an approved method whereby the internal temperature is reduced from 140 °F to 70 °F or less within 2 hours, and from 70 °F to 41 °F or less within 4 additional hours. Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred. Anti-siphonage or back-flow prevention device not provided where required; equipment or floor not properly drained; sewage disposal system in disrepair or not functioning properly. Condensation or liquid waste improperly disposed of.

August 22 - 28, 2024

D Elici

71 Nassau Street

Grade: Z

Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage associated with (FRSA) flies or other nuisance pests in establishment’s food and/or non-food areas. FRSA flies include house flies, blow flies, bottle flies, flesh flies, drain flies, Phorid flies and fruit flies.

Hole In The Wall

15 Cliff Street

Grade: Z

Food Protection Certificate (FPC) not held by manager or supervisor of food operations.Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage associated with (FRSA) flies or other nuisance pests in establishment’s food and/or non-food areas. FRSA flies include house flies, blow flies, bottle flies, flesh flies, drain flies, Phorid flies and fruit flies. Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred. Live roaches in facility’s food or non-food area. Establishment is not free of harborage or conditions conducive to rodents, insects or other pests. Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit. Food, supplies, or equipment not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display, service or from customer’s refillable, reusable container. Condiments not in single-service containers or dispensed directly by the vendor.

Wolf Forest

213 Pearl Street

Grade: A

August 15 - 21, 2024

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

200 Broadway

Grade: Z

Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred. Evidence of rats or live rats in establishment’s food or non-food areas. Anti-siphonage or back-flow prevention device not provided where required; equipment or floor not properly drained; sewage disposal system in disrepair or not functioning properly. Condensation or liquid waste improperly disposed of. Evidence of mice or live mice in establishment’s food or non-food areas. Sanitized equipment or utensil, including in-use food dispensing utensil, improperly used or stored. Live roaches in facility’s food or non-food area. Establishment is not free of harborage or conditions conducive to rodents, insects or other pests. Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage associated with (FRSA) flies or other nuisance pests in establishment’s food and/or non-food areas. FRSA flies include house flies, blow flies, bottle flies, flesh flies, drain flies, Phorid flies and fruit flies. Food, supplies, or equipment not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display, service or from customer’s refillable, reusable container. Condiments not in single-service containers or dispensed directly by the vendor.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut

200 Broadway

Grade: A

Pret-A-Manger

147 Fulton Street

Grade: A

August 8 - 14, 2024

Cut By Wolfgang Puck

99 Church Street

Grade: A

Millenium Hilton

55 Church Street

Grade: A

Burger Village 120

120 Church Street

Grade: A

August 1 - 7, 2024

7th Street Burger

91 East 7 Street

Grade: Z

Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit.

Chop & Go

85 John Street

Grade: A

Cotenna

21 Bedford Street

Grade: A

Dunkin’

58B Fulton Street

Grade: A

Go Believe Bakery

239 Grand Street

Grade: A

Hudson Park (Google)

315 Hudson Street

Grade: A

Starbucks

230 Varick Street

Grade: A

July 26 - August 2, 2024

375 Chicken N’ Fries

124 Ludlow Street

Grade: A

Banh Mi Co Ut

83 Elizabeth Street

Grade: A

Chicken Rice

120 West 3 Street

Grade: Z

Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred. Establishment is not free of harborage or conditions conducive to rodents, insects or other pests. Evidence of rats or live rats in establishment’s food or non-food areas. Tobacco or electronic cigarette use, eating, or drinking from open container in food preparation, food storage or dishwashing area. Hot TCS food item not held at or above 140 °F.

Fanelli Cafe

94 Prince Street

Grade: A

Fleet Bakery

24 Bowery

Grade: Z

Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred. Live roaches in facility’s food or non-food area. Establishment is not free of harborage or conditions conducive to rodents, insects or other pests. Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit. Cold TCS food item held above 41 °F; smoked or processed fish held above 38 °F; intact raw eggs held above 45 °F; or reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) TCS foods held above required temperatures except during active necessary preparation.

Jacks Stir Brew Coffee

139 Reade Street

Grade: A

Joe Coffee

9 East 13 Street

Grade: A

Local 92 Soho

244 Mulberry Street

Grade: Z

Non-food contact surface or equipment made of unacceptable material, not kept clean, or not properly sealed, raised, spaced or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit. Anti-siphonage or back-flow prevention device not provided where required; equipment or floor not properly drained; sewage disposal system in disrepair or not functioning properly. Condensation or liquid waste improperly disposed of.

Ludlow House

139 Ludlow Street

Grade: A

Meskerem

124 Macdougal Street

Grade: A

Saigon Shack

114 Macdougal Street

Grade: A

Starbucks

78 Spring Street

Grade: A