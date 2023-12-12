Best of Manhattan 2023: Kids

BEST PLAYGROUND
Ancient Playground
85th Street and 5th Avenue
centralparknyc.org/locations/ancient-playground
While Central Park has many excellent playgrounds, the setting of the Ancient Playground, adjacent to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is unrivaled. Inspired by the Met’s famed Egyptian collection, the adventure style playground was designed to resemble an ancient city, including pyramids, an obelisk and a sun dial. Climbing and crawling through tunnels are strongly encouraged. Ra, the Egyptian sun god, says yes!
Hippo Playground
91st Street at Riverside Park
riversideparknyc.org/parks/hippo-playground
Kids love hippos and, although no actual hippopotami live in Riverside Park, what better way to spend time with kids than to visit the playground which honors the large, and beloved, amphibious land mammals? Features include a jungle gym, slides, swings, and a sandbox. Well-shaded in summer, there are also two water play areas and, in winters when it snows, a sledding hill.
Seward Park
East Broadway & Essex Street,adjacent Straus Square
nycgovparks.org/parks/seward-park
Located in the heart of the old Lower East Side and today part of greater Chinatown, Seward Park is many things to many people. For toddlers and little kids, there are multiple sections with age-appropriate play equipment. For older children and teens, there are basketball courts, volleyball, even ping pong tables—though kids might have to share the last with adults. A great bonus is the adjacent Seward Park Library, open every day but Sunday, and whose second floor children’s section is among the best in city.
BEST KID FRIENDLYMUSEUM – HANGOUT
El Museo del Barrio
1230 5th Avenue
212-831-7272
www.elmuseo.org
Located at the northern end of the Museum Mile, El Museo del Barrio celebrates both New York’s rich Puerto Rican heritage and that of all Latin Americans in the United States. Part of this mission includes an extensive array of programs for families and children: free weekend exhibition hours, storytelling and art-making workshops, concerts, a bilingual Coqui Club (named after the Puerto Rico’s beloved frog mascot) for children 3-5 and more.
DiMenna Children’s History Museum
170 Central Park West
212-873-3400
www.nyhistory.org
While the greatness of the American Museum of Natural History goes without saying, the wonders of its neighbor just one block to the south, the New York Historical Society, are sometimes overlooked. Among its many highlights, the DiMenna Children’s History Museum—it’s a museum within a museum—stands out. Opened in 2011 as part of an extensive building renovation, it’s exhibits are unique in that they are not just for children but about them as well.
Color Factory
251 Spring Street
347-378-4071
colorfactory.com
Somewhere in between a museum or art gallery and a play space, sits the New York branch of the Color Factory. (There are also unique locations in Chicago and Houston.) Consisting of a series of bright, playful and interactive exhibit rooms, each designed by different artists, the Color Factory offers an intensely sensory experience to delight kids of all ages. For social media minded adults, there are photo kiosks within each room that will take your picture and e-mail it to you for free. For actual children, the ball pit, confetti room and conveyer belt snacks are especially compelling.
BEST KIDS BOOK STORE
Barnes & Noble
1550 3rd Avenue at 87th Street
Barnesandnoble.com
Upper East Siders of all bookish persuasions rejoiced with the July 2023 return of Barnes & Noble, ending a nearly three-year absence after its prior UES location closed. No disrespect to the proverbial mom and pop bookseller, but the B&N’s virtues are considerable, not least for harried parents and restless kids: its extended hours, clean restrooms, comfortable café and seating areas, in addition to a large children’s section, make it an oasis for the whole family.
Strand Books
450 Columbus Avenue
212-473-1452
Strandbooks.com
Part of the legendary—and legendarily busy— Strand Book Store headquartered on Broadway at 12th Street, this Upper West Side location offers a neater, less hectic, but still satisfying version of the classic Strand experience. Though not a children’s bookstore per se, their kids’ section is well-designed and well-stocked. Further, the attractive presentation of so many other categories of books, as well as other gifts and souvenir knick-knacks, can only benefit curious young minds. As any children’s bookstore should, there is a clean bathroom.
Books of Wonder
42 West 17th Street
www.booksofwonder.com
For a children’s book specialty shop, Books of Wonder is simply the best. Their selection includes books for all ages, from infants to teens, and includes nearly any categories, and style of book you can think of, both new and old. For serious bibliophiles, there’s always an intriguing selection of collectible, vintage books for sale. A smart selection of art prints suitable for kids rooms and their parents also impresses. Unlike at some other bookstores, the staff are exceptionally engaged, the aisles are all stroller friendly and the bathrooms are welcoming.
BEST KID FRIENDLY RESTAURANT
EJ’S Luncheonette
1271 3rd Avenue
212-472-0600
Ejsluncheonette.com
Kids—and parents— love diners and EJ’s is a wondrous example of why: a wide menu selection, all day breakfast, long hours, a happy commotion at busy times, and a good bathroom always. The attractive 1930s-style décor—minus that era’s Depression-related travails—is another plus. Quality bagels come from the classic Ess-A-Bagel, although children of our acquaintance favor the Belgian waffles and challah French toast.
Holy Schnitzel
654 Amsterdam Avenue
212-362-HOLY
Holyschnitzel.com
If you have to ask yourself, “is this restaurant kid friendly?” forget it. They’re doing it wrong. At Holy Schnitzel, there’s no question that kids are as welcome anyone. Operating under the franchise slogan, “Keepin’ It Kosher,” it should be noted that gastrophiles of all faiths will enjoy burgers, schnitzel (of course, in chicken or veal), salads, wraps. For children, try the chicken fingers, hot dog or the Holy Kids Meal In A Box. Six other locations across Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island offer a familiar refuge on family day trips.
Cowgirl
519 Hudson Street
212-633-1133
www.cowgirlnyc.com
This Texas themed southern restaurant isn’t just for kids—they serve quite spicy dishes and alcohol too— but its attractive, kitschy Southern decor and broad, playful menu make it a popular family destination. The weekend-only brunch menu with Paris, Texas French toast; The Ranch Handler plate (2 eggs, 2 flapjacks, chicken apple sausage or bacon) and a whole “KIDDOS” section for children 11 and under are sure to please.
BEST TOY STORE
Mary Arnold Toys
1178 Lexington Avenue
212-744-8510
www.maryarnoldtoys.com
The legend is true: though its changed location a number of times over the last nine decades, this is the oldest continuously operating toy store in New York City. Such longevity is no accident. With a helpful staff clearly devoted to their trade, here one can find not just something for any kid, but more remarkably, lots of toys, games, art projects and youth-friendly items that chain stores simply don’t carry. Pick hit for musical toddlers: DJECO brand, four-string Animambo Banjo, $45.
West Side Kids
201 W. 84th Street
212-496-7282
www.westsidekidsnyc.com
No kid ever has enough toys—or so kids think! Parents might disagree but usually give in. Enter West Side Kids, a neighborhood favorite since their opening in 1981, though they only moved into their current location in July 2023. Rest assured, it’s the same clean, friendly store, with a larger-than-you’d-expect selection of games, puzzles, arts and crafts projects, stuffed animals, books, balls, building blocks and more—basically, everything a child needs to fill—or overfill—their home with fun.
Kidding Around
60 West 15th Street
212-645-6337
kiddingaroundtoys.com
Opened in 1989 by owner Christina Clark, this independent, family-run West Village favorite has only gotten better—and bigger through the years. Noted for their exceptional customer service, it’s almost as much fun to ask for help to hear an unexpected suggestion as it is to explore one’s own. Books, dolls, games, puzzles, puppets, playsets and much, much more—Kidding Around will have something—usually many things—of interest to even the most jaded customer. Their selection of wooden toys is exceptional.