Building Service Workers Award Honoree Dan Davis: An Immaculate Job

Airport Worker of the Year Dan Davis commutes up to an hour and a half each way to his job at JFK International Airport. He makes the most of the bus ride, reading or taking a nap to recharge.

“I wouldn’t say it’s taxing. It’s educational,” said Davis. “I get my mind and heart ready for the job and dealing with people.”

He always arrives to the terminal at noon, an hour before his shift starts. Airports are notoriously stressful; he likes to get there early to check in with his coworkers, and prepare himself for the day.

“My philosophy is, leaders come early, and they leave on time,” he said.

As a cabin cleaner, Davis is responsible for cleaning up to seven American Airlines planes every day. He works closely with his team to ensure the aircraft is prepared properly before each flight: sanitizing the trays, spraying everything down with disinfectant, and tidying the cabin.

“When we’re done, it is immaculately clean,” he said. “A lot of people have complimented us on the planes.”

The work doesn’t stop when his shift ends at 9:30. He often heads over to his “second home,” the gym, to exercise with his younger brother after work. He also loves to read and learn new things. Right now, he’s teaching himself how to play the violin.

Prior to JFK, Davis was working door-to-door canvassing for political campaigns and selling for Verizon. He never pictured himself working at an airport, but when a friend referred him to the job in 2019, he jumped at the opportunity.

“It turned out to be one of the greatest decisions I ever made,” he said.