Building Service Workers Award Honoree Edward Ferrer: Working in the Heart of New York City

For Edward Ferrer, no two days are alike. The Resident Manager at 120 Riverside Boulevard constantly has his hands full. He serves as a mentor, advocate, and problem solver while working with an array of developers, contractors, and inspectors. He leads a team of forty; training them on their daily responsibilities, mentoring them to enhance their career and skills, and creating an inclusive culture for all staff and leadership to thrive.

Despite the often head-spinning responsibilities, the daily challenges and the opportunity to interact with diverse individuals is what brings him to work every morning. “I could not do this without each team member playing their part to get things done and deliver exceptional service.”

The resident manager of the Hudson River facing apartment building was born and raised in Hell’s Kitchen. Ever since he was a kid, Ferrer loved to build. “I was always tinkering and fixing things,” he said. In his teenage years, he was involved with everything from building furniture to renovations.

While studying aviation mechanics during high school in Queens, he realized he had an eye for being handy and after a summer working in maintenance at Columbia University, his niche for building management took off.

At twenty-three Ferrer landed a job as a superintendent of an apartment building in Washington Heights. In the thirty-plus years since, he has worked his way up, managing everything from co-ops, condos, and rentals. He has also opened buildings throughout the city such as 555 West 23rd Street, 325 5th Avenue, and 60 Riverside Boulevard.

In his time off from work Ferrer bikes around Manhattan, coasting down the Hudson River Greenway and through Central Park. He loves traveling and spending time with his family; his wife Beatris Ruiz Ferrer, an executive director for UBS International, and his two sons Christopher Ferrer, an anesthesiologist at Mount Sinai, and Matthew Ferrer, an engineer for Turner & Townsend who recently moved to Los Angeles.

Ferrer has played an essential role in keeping 120 Riverside Boulevard running. And working in the heart of New York City, he has had the opportunity to touch people’s lives. “I love the interactions with my residents, the relationships I’m able to see grow over the years,” said Ferrer.

He has interacted with everyone from families to high-profile individuals like celebrities and diplomats, ensuring their living arrangements are welcoming and accommodating. He has also dealt with adapting to surges of residents following catastrophes like 9/11 and guiding the building through a global pandemic.

“In this position, you’re constantly molding yourself to whatever is in front of you,” said Ferrer. “I’ve done that so many times and continue to do it with pride.”