NY Public Library Offers A Robust Assortment of Programs For Seniors Through Fall

The New York Public Library—long a bastion of information, ideas, and education—is offering a robust assortment of programming for senior citizens through the fall.

“We think a lot about serving seniors who are our core adult audience,” said Erica Parker, the Library’s Senior Manager for Adult Programming.

Parker explained that the Library can function as “the social connection point that helps seniors become more embedded in their communities”.

“We often hear seniors say that they felt more connected after attending a regularly scheduled book discussion group, film screening, or author talk,” she added.

With 40 branches in Manhattan, the programs that the NYPL offers often reflect the diversity of the city it calls home.

“The joy and special quality of our programs is that they’re built on community response and rooted in the conversations that are happening every day,” Parker said.

Below you can find some of our favorite programs set to take place at library branches across Manhattan.

Advance registration is recommended. https://www.nypl.org/events/calendar