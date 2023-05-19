Greenwich House

20 Washington Square North

155 Bank Street

27 Barrow Street

310 Greenwich Street

25 Carmine Street

Greenwich House’s Older Adult Network hosts seniors’ events at their five locations throughout the city, both in person and virtually. Join in for activities like tai chi, crocheting, Japanese dance, storytelling events to celebrate older adults, creative writing, computer classes, and more. The programs are all free for adults over the age of 60. Visit https://www.greenwichhouse.org/calendar/ for more information on upcoming events throughout the summer.

92nd St Y Art Classes

1395 Lexington Ave

The 92nd St Y offers an astonishing range of classes for pretty much anything you could want to learn, particularly in the arts. Just a few current offerings include jazz improv, humor writing, Israeli folk dance, oil painting, Zumba, and painting animals in watercolor. Seniors are welcome for all of it, but some programs are also designed specifically for older adults, such as a discussion group for new grandparents. Visit 92ny.org/classes to learn more and sign up.

Movies Under the Stars

(Various locations)

NYC Parks partners with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment to bring 150 films to the city’s parks this summer. All movies have chairs reserved for seniors and those with disabilities to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the experience. Bring blankets, chairs, snacks, and anything else for the perfect evening movie picnic. Visit https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/movies-under-the-stars for the complete list of films this summer along with locations and times.

Forest Fitness

8:30am-9:30am every Saturday; 7:30-8:30am every Tuesday and Thursday.

Fort Tryon Park

This outdoor workout is open to all ages, but provides the ideal setting for active seniors who want to spend time in the park in a social group. The Fort Tryon Park Trust runs this completely free program, which runs year-round. Every Tuesday at 7:30am the ‘easy pace’ group meets at the Heather Garden entrance for gentle exercise; the ‘moderate pace’ workout meets on Thursdays, and ‘intense pace’ on Saturdays at 8:30am. No RSVP is required; just drop in! Check out details for where to meet the group at https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2023/06/17/forest-fitness.

Movement Speaks

122nd Street and Riverside Drive

Sundays 11am-12:15pm; Wednesdays 11am-12:15pm; Fridays 11am-12:15pm

Run by organization Dance for a Variable Population, these outdoor classes focus on seniors specifically and teach creative movement. The classes are free and require no RSVP; just drop in at Riverside Park. Older adults of every age and ability level are encouraged to join in. The classes run weekly, with the last classes on June 21st and 23rd. Visit https://www.dvpnyc.org/ for more details.