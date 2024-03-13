The 2024 DOTTY Awards

Our Town Downtown is pleased to take time out to honor some of the people who have contributed so much to improve the Downtown and Chelsea neighborhoods and the city as a whole. They’re the gears that keep Downtown thriving, ensuring that the neighborhood remains a community and a great place to live.
Adrianne Bunbury – Asphalt Green
Karen Feuer – Manhattan Kickers
Angelina Fiordellisi – Cherry Lane Theatre
BJ Jones – NYC Mayor’s Office, Battery Park City Authority
Jack Kliger – Museum of Jewish Heritage
Tiffany Lacey – Animal Haven
Dr. John-Ross Rizzo – New York University & The MTA
Andrew Schwartz – Howard Hughes, The Seaport
Andrew Serra – FDNY Ladder 20