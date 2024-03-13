The 2024 DOTTY Awards

Our Town Downtown is pleased to take time out to honor some of the people who have contributed so much to improve the Downtown and Chelsea neighborhoods and the city as a whole. They’re the gears that keep Downtown thriving, ensuring that the neighborhood remains a community and a great place to live.

Adrianne Bunbury – Asphalt Green

Karen Feuer – Manhattan Kickers

Angelina Fiordellisi – Cherry Lane Theatre

BJ Jones – NYC Mayor’s Office, Battery Park City Authority

Jack Kliger – Museum of Jewish Heritage

Tiffany Lacey – Animal Haven

Dr. John-Ross Rizzo – New York University & The MTA

Andrew Schwartz – Howard Hughes, The Seaport

Andrew Serra – FDNY Ladder 20