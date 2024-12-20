8 Happening Places to Spend New Year’s Eve Downtown

Wondering where to spend New Year’s Eve? The Downtown Alliance has come to the rescue with a listing of eight great places to spend the night “from swanky parties to cozy dinners.”

Whether you’re looking to cut loose on the dance floor or enjoy a curated tasting menu from your favorite hef, there’s a party here for you.

Manhatta28 Liberty St. | Reservations begin at 5 p.m. Revelers looking for a luxe New Year’s Eve party should book a reservation at Manhatta. The restaurant, perched 60 stories above street level, is offering a four-course tasting menu for the occasion, as well as a party later in the evening. The four-course menu will be offered as part of the early seating, with reservations between 5 and 6:30 p.m. It costs $275 per guest and can be reserved here. Manhatta’s New Year’s Eve afterparty will have an open bar, passed canapés and live music. The afterparty ticket is $395 per guest and can be bought here.

Silver Disco at the Beekman 5 Beekman St. | 7 p.m.Hope you’ve got your sparkly disco outfit ready for this party at the Beekman. Guests can expect to enjoy aerialist performances in the space’s nine-story atrium, live DJ sets, a premium open bar and passed bites by Tom Colicchio and team. People looking to get the party started even sooner can book a reservation for the Silver Disco Dinner, a four-course tasting menu that will fuel you up for a night of revelry. It kicks off at 7 p.m. and costs $495 or $585, depending on whether you want to be seated in the Dining Room or Floor Two. Both options include admission to the party and can be booked through Resy.

Da Claudio Ristorante 21 Ann St. | Reservations begin at 5 p.m.This cozy Italian restaurant is ringing in the New Year with its a la carte menu and a few festive specials. Diners can also expect to enjoy live jazz music from 8:30 p.m. onwards. Pasta, live music and a bottle of Italian wine sounds like a very romantic way to start 2025, if you ask us. You can book a reservation through the website.

La Marchande88 Wall St. | Reservations begin at 5 p.m. This modern French restaurant inside the Wall Street Hotel is offering a New Year’s Eve celebration for gourmands. The first seating, from 6 to 9 p.m., includes a five-course menu with items like tilefish, Australian wagyu and passionfruit pavlova. It’s $155 per person, with an optional wine pairing for an additional $148. The second seating, from 9 to 11:30 p.m., offers a seven-course menu with the aforementioned items, plus extras like a caviar martini and roasted king crab. It’s $195 per guest, with an optional beverage pairing and after party access for $225. Reservations can be made here.

Delmonico’s 56 Beaver St. | Reservations begin at 5 p.m. Celebrate the newest year at the oldest steakhouse. Between 5 and 8:15 p.m. on December 31, the restaurant is offering its a la carte menu. After 8:15 p.m., Delmonico’s is offering a four-course prix fixe menu by executive chef Edward Hong. Items like dressed oysters, risotto, dry aged bone-in ribeye and sauteed wild mushrooms are all on the menu. You can’t go wrong with any of the desserts on the menu, but we’d say Delmonico’s original baked alaska is an ideal last bite of 2024. The prix fixe menu is $225 per person and reservations can be made here.

Nobu Downtown195 Broadway | Reservations begin at 5 p.m. For a New Year’s Eve to remember, book a seat at Nobu Downtown. The sushi restaurant is offering a special NYE Omakase menu with a sashimi tasting, chef’s sushi selection, steamed Chilean sea bass, grilled wagyu beef and plenty more. Pair your food with one of the elevated cocktails, or split a bottle of champagne with your date. It is New Year’s Eve, after all! The omakase menu is $225 per person and can be reserved here.

The Fulton by Jean-Georges89 South St. | Reservations begin at 5 p.m. The Fulton by Jean-Georges is offering two special New Year’s Eve seatings. The first seating is already sold out, but the second seating, offered from 7:30 to 10 p.m., is a five-course menu for $298 with an optional wine pairing for $95. Seafood lovers will find plenty to enjoy on this special menu, like oyster rockefeller, diver scallops, seafood hot pot and Dover sole. For dessert, choose between gianduja mousse and a citrus tartlet. Reservations can be made here.

Stone Street Tavern 52 Stone St. | 9 p.m. If you’re looking for a New Year’s Eve party that won’t cost hundreds of dollars, head to Stone Street Tavern. It’s hosting a New Year’s Eve shindig with a five-hour open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a live DJ. The event begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $70 for general admission and go up to $249 for the champagne VIP table package for two. You can purchase them here.