Pineapple the Healthy Fruit that is Still Being Reinvented

The pineapple is a sunny summer treat and surprisingly for a fruit that has been around so long, there are big changes afoot. Last year Del Monte introduced a new “personal size” pineapple called Precious Honeyglow that weighs between 1.5 to 2 pounds. And it also unveiled, after more than 15 years of research, a new brand called the Ruby Glow pineapple that is red on the outside but contains the same sweet yellow fruit on the inside. You might be discouraged by the price tag: $400 and only 5,000 were made available last year.

While “pineapple” sounds as though it comes from a pine cone, its true derivation is from Anana, the Portuguese word for “excellent fruit” which is not surprising since the pineapple originated in Brazil. Although it appears to be a bulky fruit, from a botanical point of view, it’s really a “pineberry” consisting of as many as 300 smaller fruits fused together to make those neat little squared section on the rind.

When buying fresh pineapple, look for bright green leaves in the crown and sniff the top for a rich pineapple aroma. Pick up the pineapple to be sure it feels heavy for its size (which says there’s lots of juice inside.) Thump the side, a solid “thunk” means it’s ripe. As for color, the shell loses its green chlorophyll pigment and turns golden as it ripens, but some varieties have more chlorophyll than others and may stay greener even when ripe.

One hint to sweeten and soften and soften the chunky fruit is to peel away a few chucks, put them in a bowl, sprinkle with sugar, and stash in the fridge, The sugar forms a solution with natural moisture in the pineapple surface and the liquid inside the fruit cells. As you from high school science, liquid flows across a membrane from the less dense to the denser side, a reaction known as osmosis. So, water will flow into of the pineapples cells, the cell walls will collapse, and Bingo! Softer pineapple, a nutrition star low in calories and high in vitamins and minerals that promote healthy body tissues.

“Pineapple is the only food known to contain bromelain, an enzyme that helps your skin and tissues heal,” says Cleveland Clinic dietician Julia Zumpano. It also helps fight inflammation and may suppress the growth of certain tumors. No, eating pineapple isn’t a cancer-free guarantee. “But eating lots of colorful fruits and vegetables, including pineapple, is a good way to help prevent cancer and other health conditions,” Zumpano says.

At the same time, it may keep you trim. Most weight loss experts recommend a diet rich in fruits and vegetables if you’re trying to shed pounds, but pineapple’s enzyme fat burners could just be your diet’s BFF (best fruit friend). “The studies on pineapple as a weight-loss aid are only animal-based, so we need more evidence of this claim,” Zumpano notes. “But adding some of this healthy fruit to your diet certainly couldn’t hurt.” And when you work out popping pineapple into your post-workout smoothie might help you get back to your training regimen a little sooner by soothing muscles and maybe may help them recover more quickly.

But as with all effective chemical compounds, including the natural ones in food, there are cautions here. Bromelain has anticoagulant properties which it might increase bleeding if consumed while taking a “blood thinner” such as Eliquis designed to reduce the risk of blood clots for people with heart disease. It may also increase the body’s absorption of the antibiotics amoxicillin and tetracycline resulting in gastric upset such as diarrhea and vomiting.

At table, pineapple is a standalone snack once it’s cut into ring-shaped slices or chunks. Hate all that slicing? Many grocery stores offer pre-cut pineapple; frozen and canned pineapple are good options, too, so long as you choose pineapple packed in its own juice, not syrup. Truth is, pineapple’s impressive nutrition profile makes it a healthy dessert, side dish or anytime nosh. A one-cup serving (165 grams) offers just 75 calories without any cholesterol, sodium or fat. While some of pineapple’s health claims need further study, there’s no denying it’s loaded with nutrients that can boost your well-being. Slice, chunk, blend or grill it this Cleveland Clinic way (https://health.clevelandclinic.org/recipe-grilled-pineapple-with-lime-and-mint).