Abused Dog Rocket Rescued by Canine Loving Cops Makes Full Recovery, Adoption Coming Soon

Months after a life-endangering attack, animal abuse survivor Rocket has potentially found himself a permanent home, thanks to the NYPD officers who rescued him. A brutal incident in May left the one-year-old miniature poodle bleeding from the mouth, with a fractured femur and signs of a traumatic brain injury.

It was an emotional reunion for Officer Kelsey Garcia, Rocket’s primary rescuer, who was seen cradling the bloody dog after his violent owner tossed him off a ledge at Highbridge Park. Rocket was in shock and his blood pressure and heart rate were both very unstable, according to the ASPCA. It was Garcia who rushed him to an animal hospital where he began months of intensive medical care and physical therapy. Rocket has now made a full recovery, and his new owners are lined up to take him home in the coming days.

“While Rocket’s past few months have been beyond traumatic, we are so thrilled that the young four-legged fighter is making a full recovery,” said Helen M. Irving, RN, MBA of Schwarzman Animal Medical Care Center (AMC), where the patient received urgent, lifesaving care. “[He] had a chance to reunite with his heroic rescue teams, and will soon be a part of a forever, loving home.”

On May 16, officers responded to multiple 911 calls at around 1:30 p.m., reporting an adult female had hurt her dog. According to NYPD officials, officers observed the suspect holding a severely injured dog.

“You don’t think he’s gonna live?” another officer asked Garcia, according to NYPD bodycam footage.

“He needs to go to the doctor,” Garcia said. “He’s literally breathing, but he’s choking.”

The dramatic bodycam footage shows officers rushing the then unnamed dog in critical condition to the ASPCA Animal Hospital, which specializes in victims of animal cruelty.

“We’re gonna get there, we’re gonna get there,” an officer said to Garcia, who was crying.

“She threw him...He’s breathing, though. It’s shallow, but he’s breathing. He’s not responding,” Garcia said.

Garcia kept Rocket in her arms until they reached the hospital, ultimately saving his life. Tears streaming down her face, she put the dog in the custody of the ASPCA.

The footage , shared on X, has received millions of views. The post has thousands of replies, some claiming the owner’s canine crime should be considered the same as a crime against children, and others damning her to hell.

The police arrested Cleopatra Morgan, a 26-year-old female from Washington Heights. She was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, torturing/injuring/not feeding an animal, criminal possession of a weapon and false impersonation.

“We want to thank the NYPD and the ASPCA for their quick response to Rocket’s critical injuries, which allowed our veterinarians at AMC to ultimately save Rocket, despite his complex medical issues,” Irving said.

On July 17, Garcia and Rocket were finally reunited. The dog’s entire rescue team, from NYPD officers to animal welfare personnel, all gathered together to see how far he’s come.

“Rocket has recovered from his life-threatening injuries and is preparing to go home with his new, loving family,” said Kris Lindsay, vice president of ASPCA Animal Recovery Center. “Getting to watch him run, play and cuddle up to his caregivers represents the importance the ASPCA has been doing...for the past decade, giving thousands of animal victims of alleged abuse a second chance.”

Next up for Rocket is a forever home, with a new family who promise to love and care for him throughout the rest of his miracle-given life.

“Despite his severe injuries, Rocket fought for his life and showed incredible resilience,” said an ASPCA spokesperson. “Rocket is ready for the next chapter in his life.”