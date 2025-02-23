Cop Shot Executing Search Warrant; Suspect Wounded, Arrested and Arraigned

A detective who was attempting to execute a search warrant in a pre-dawn raid at a Lower East Side public housing project on Feb. 18 was shot in the left shoulder and rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Prosecutors identified the wounded officer at Detective Terry Avent, who was released from Bellevue on xxx and is expected to make a complete recovery.

Cops collared the suspect, identified as Edwin Rivera, 35. Prosecutors charged him with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of assualt and one count of a criminal possession of a weapon.

“We’re grateful for his safety, but we’re also angry,” Adams said at the press conference at Bellevue after visting with Detective Avent and his wife and son. “We’re angry because the shooter is a violent, repeated offender with prior gun arrests, who was on parole for narcotics use and sales,” Adams said.

Tisch also blasted the system that allowed Rivera out. “And I want to be very clear that today is not the only time that Mr. Rivera has been arrested while out on his current parole. He was previously arrested on November 6th, 2024 for criminal possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. The Manhattan DA only charged him with resisting arrest and so sadly and predictably and, although he was on active parole, he was released the very next day.”

On the morning of the shooting, Rivera fired five to six rounds at cops when they first attempted to raid the apartment at 5:09 a.m.

Cops initially did not return fire, Tisch said at a press conference because they believed a woman might be in the apartment with Rivera in a possible hostage situation. But that turned out to be unfounded.

The suspect eventually barricaded himself into the apartment and police brought in a hostage negotiating team and made contact via Facetime, but he eventually broke off contact. Police attempted to re-enter the apartment around 8:18 a.m. a.m. and as they were moving a couch away from a doorway, the suspect opened fire, wounding ESU detective Avent in the left shoulder. Police officers returned fire and the suspect was hit several times in on the left side. Both officer and suspect were rushed to Bellevue.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at the press conference, “The perpetrator right now, he is not in serious condition. He’s not likely to die.”

Prosecutors arraigned Rivera several days later as he recovered from his wounds in the hospital.

Tisch said Rivera is “a career criminal, convicted felon with multiple priors for gun possession and narcotics. He has been on parole four times and he is actually on parole today.

Adams said of the wounded officer, “He’s in good spirits and just wants to get back to work.”

When Straus News arrived on the scene earlier that morning around 10 a.m., yellow crime scene tape ringed the plaza outside 384 Madison St., one of the 20 buildings in the NYCHA project known as Vladeck Houses and named for the Minsk-born activist

The mood among the officers on the scene was serious but congenial as news spread on Feb. 18 that the wounded officer was doing well. Chief of Detectives Kenny said the wounded officer was not expected to need surgery but he remained in the hospital for several days after the shooting.