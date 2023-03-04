Crime Watch UES 3/09/23

Subway Passenger Threatens, Punches Another

A 43-year-old man told police that at 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, he was riding a northbound 6 train when a 20-year-old male passenger who was seated displayed a knife and warned him, “If you come near me I’m going to cut you!” The two riders got into an argument, and the younger man punched the older man in his head, causing pain and suffering. The older man then punched a train window in an attempt to scare the younger man away, and the latter fled in an unknown direction at the 86th Street Station.

Parked Jeep Stolen on E. 86th St. Recovered Damaged on W. 39th

According to police, at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a 38-year-old man from Brooklyn parked his yellow 2015 Jeep SUV opposite 168 East 89th St. near Third Ave. When he returned the following morning at 11 a.m. he discovered that his vehicle was missing. He told police that he eventually learned that his Jeep had been recovered on Eleventh Ave. and West 39th St. with significant damage. He also said he had left the keys in the car by accident. The SUV was valued at $20,000.

Shoplifting at High-End Accessories Boutique

A 56-year-old male employee of the Akris accessories boutique at 831 Madison Ave. at East 69th St. reported that at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, a man came into the location and began to ask questions about store merchandise. The individual then left the establishment but returned a few minutes later, removed items from a store display and left the location without paying. He was last seen fleeing eastbound on East 69th St. The stolen merchandise included various fashion accessories totaling $2,550.

Local Pizzeria Burglarized Overnight

A 35-year-old female employee at Patsy’s Pizzeria at 206 East 60th St. near Third Ave. told police that at 1:55 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, while the shop was closed for business overnight, a man entered the location by forcing a sidewalk cellar hatch door open. The suspect then entered through the basement, went to the main floor and removed a cash register before leaving the establishment the same way. The items stolen included $750 in cash and the register, valued at $1,000. In addition, the intruder damaged a printer worth $300, making a total loss to the business of $2,050.

Police Arrest Man in Attempted Theft

Police reported that at 3:53 p.m. on Friday, February 24, a 49-year-old woman was waiting for a cab at the southeast corner of Madison Ave. and East 75th St. when a 36-year-old man ran at her with both hands outstretched in an attempt to take her bag. The would-be thief failed, and Ceaser Beltran was arrested and charged with grand larceny.