Hochul Hints that Congestion Pricing Could Make Comeback

Congestion pricing lives.

Governor Hochul announced an “indefinite pause” last June, blindsiding the MTA as it was about to put the tolls into effect to raise billions for construction and deter motorists from driving into Manhattan below 60th street.

But now Hochul is recalibrating. What she had announced as indefinite she now characterizes as a “temporary pause.” She said she is discussing “options” with legislative leaders and hopes to have a new plan by the end of the year “because the legislature has to act on it.”

The key issue for her appears to be how much motorists pay to drive into the congestion zone and, related, who gets exempted. “$15 was too much,” Hochul said during the Democratic convention, explaining her thinking at the time she blocked the plan.

In London, which has had congestion pricing for twenty-one years, “they started at five pounds and worked there way up,” Hochul noted.

Five pounds in 2003, adjusted for inflation and converted into dollars would be $11.42 today. Hochul did not offer her own thought on a fair price, a subject an MTA committee spent months pondering. The committee decided on a simple system with one clear price for prime hours and very few exemptions.

But Hochul seems to have reopened the whole discussion. The New York Post said she was considering exempting cops, firefighters and other public employees, whose unions had strongly protested the MTA’s original plan.

The MTA referred all questions to Hochul.

Other transit experts, however, said the pause could have a silver lining if officials use this moment to strengthen the case for congestion pricing.

Most of the debate, for example, has focused on how desperately the MTA needs the toll revenue to borrow against to fund its capital plans. That’s true.

But cutting traffic congestion in the most congested place in the United States is a crucial goal, too. Robert Paaswell, a City College engineering professor and former head of the Chicago Transit Authority, notes that commerce grew dramatically in London’s core as congestion declined as a result of the tolls.

“Why is it all about MTA funding and not (as was so pronounced in London) improved access to the core with increased economic activity,” Paaswell asked.

Paaswell and the Transport Workers Union were also among those who urged the MTA to do everything it could to improve service before the pricing system took effect, as an incentive to commuters to switch from their cars. That turned out to be a difficult challenge for a crumbling system that needed the congestion tolls to make exactly the improvements that would encourage the switch to mass transit.

Paaswell urged the state to do more basic customer research to better understand the behavior of commuters and what would or would not encourage them to switch from their cars.

By reopening the discussion of congestion pricing before the November election, Hochul does seem to have undercut the accusation that she blocked the plan last June to increase the chances of Democrats running for the House of Representatives in four suburban swing districts around New York City.

The Democrats lost those districts in 2022 and Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker Emerita, has blamed Hochul, who openly acknowledges that she gets up in the morning and goes to bed at night thinking how to win back those seats and put Democrats back in charge in The House.

Indeed, at the time she reversed congestion pricing there seemed a high possibility that Joe Biden would lose to Donald Trump, the Republicans would take back the Senate and The House would be the only Democratic redoubt in Washington, if they could recover it.

Given that, there were certainly those who would have sided with Hochul that capturing the House was an even more urgent goal than reducing traffic in Manhattan. But she denied then, and denied again the other day, that this was any part of her motive.

The delay, however, may have created another political challenge. Donald Trump has vowed to block congestion pricing if he is returned to office. He stalled it for several years when he was last in the White House, so his threat is credible.

Which makes Hochul’s vow to elect Kamala Harris a key piece of her apparently revived commitment to imposing congestion pricing.