Six People Injured When Taxi Jumps Curb in Herald Square on Christmas Day

Six people were injured when a taxi driver suffered an apparent medical incident that caused his cab to jumb the curb and crash into a crowd of pedestrians outside the flagship story of Macy’s in Herald Square on Christmas Day.

The victims included a nine-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, a 37-year-old female, a 41-year-old female and two 49-year-old females.

The 58-year-old driver also sustainted injuries and was transported to Bellevue Hospital, according to police.

Some of the injuries appeared to be fairly serious. The nine year old boy sustained a laceration to his right thigh and a 41-year-old female sustained an injury to her head. According to reports, bystanders pulled them out from under the taxi. They were both rushed by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

The injured boy and his mother were visiting from Australia, according the NBC New York.

A 49-year-old females sustained a leg injury and was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The remaining three individuals refused medical attention at the scene.

None of the injuries were said to be life threatening.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.