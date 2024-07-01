Hit & Run Kills Woman Crossing FDR Drive On Lower East Side

A 31 year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident on the FDR Drive during the wee hours of Saturday, June 29, police confirmed to Our Town Downtown. Mary Rowell had reportedly been crossing the highway at around 12:15 a.m. when she was struck by a dark sedan, after spending time with family members in the John V. Lindsay East River Park. She was rushed to Bellevue, where she was pronounced dead.

Rowell was near Exit 5 on the highway’s northbound portion when the incident occurred, police said. She was attempting to reach Houston St., as she lived on 1st Avenue. The sedan was traveling in the left lane, and did not stop after striking her. An investigation conducted by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing, and the driver of the sedan remains unidentified. No arrests have been made.

According to a report in The Daily News, Rowell’s cousin Denise–who had just been with Mary before she left the park–also made her way over to the FDR Drive after hearing EMS sirens. Denise then witnessed Mary lying on the road, with her chest being pumped by emergency responders. “I was telling the police, that’s my cousin,” Denise said.

Meanwhile, Mary’s brother Cleveland had just returned to an apartment that he shared with her, after a week away. He had yet to be notified that of what happened to his sister, but told the News that something felt off and that a “ringing in his ears” felt like a sign. Mary’s boyfriend soon showed up at his door, where he reportedly told him that his sister was dead.

The family seemed to agree that the stretch of FDR Drive that Mary tried to cross had misleading construction signage, and that there should have been better barriers for pedestrians.

Mary Rowell, who originally hailed from Brooklyn, leaves behind a 3 year-old daughter. Lorie Rowell, her sister, transmitted a simple message to the on-the-lam sedan driver via the News: “Just turn yourself in. You hit her, you left her out there like she was nothing. You left her in the street like she was an animal.”

Mary’s death is not the first hit-and-run incident in Manhattan this year. In January, a man driving a Toyota Camry slammed into a young mother and her two children on 9th Ave. and 42nd St., near the heart of the Theatre District. No deaths occurred, and police have yet to apprehend a suspect. The driver, bearing the license plate “ZZAMAR,” was seen speeding towards the West Side Highway shortly thereafter.

Meanwhile, another hit-and-run occurred in Midtown a mere four days between the June 29 incident, resulting in the death of 28 year-old Lisette Guillen. Police say that Guillen–who hailed from the Cypress Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn–was reportedly sitting on the roadway at the intersection of West 58 St and 10th Ave., at around 3:41 a.m., when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV. The driver of that vehicle remains at large, with the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad handling the inquiry.