The Lineup for the Kimera Festivals

All the bands playing at the Kimera Festival that is scheduled to run once per month starting on July 15th, will feature original music, not cover bands. Here’s the schedule:

July 15:

Open (Kids Village, Games, Resource Fair, DJ): 12 PM

Karegato (Percussionist, Brazil): Vivencia 4-5 PM

Emily Keating (Singer Songwriter, USA): No Drama Club 5:30-6:30 PM

Hugo Sanbone (Multi-instrumentalist, Brazilian Jazz, Brazil): Yemanjá Project 7-8 PM

August 19:

DJ: 2-4 PM

Renan Henrique (Guitarist, Brazil): Immigrant Rock 4-5 PM

Carol Rio (Samba music specialist, Brazil): Mind Games 5:30-6:30 PM

Jessica Gelinas (Singer/songwriter, Canada): Season’s Change 7-8 PM

September 23:

DJ: 2-3 PM

Lucas Cypriano (Jazz piano, Brazil): No Frontiers 3-4 PM

Davinia Pace: (Pop Vocalist, Malta) Divine Me 4:30-5:30 PM

Daniel Belquer: (Electronic Music, Brazil) Drama Queen 6-7 PM

October 28:

DJ: 2:00 PM

Hugo Vaz (Performance Artist and Songwriter, NYC) The Kimera Challenge 3-4:30 PM

Yunxuan Zhu: (Tenor, China) Rose Boy 5:00-6:00 PM

Luan Barbosa: (Percussionist, Brazil) Samba-Pop 6:30-7:30 PM