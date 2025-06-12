10,000 Copies of Anne Frank’s Famous Diary to be Distributed Free

In commemoration of what would have been Anne Frank’s 96th birthday, a new citywide initiative titled “Summer of Reflection: The Legacy of Anne Frank” has been launched by Anne Frank House at the Center for Jewish History. This program includes the distribution of 10,000 free copies of Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl and expanded access to Anne Frank The Exhibition, which has once again extended its run in Union Square through October 2025.

This large-scale educational initiative is supported by Bank of America and UJA-Federation of New York in partnership with New York City Public Schools and the city’s three public library systems: New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library, and Queens Public Library. Free copies of Anne Frank’s diary will be distributed to students and families throughout the summer, with select volumes entering school and library permanent collections to ensure long-term access.

On June 12, the day Anne Frank would have turned 96 a portion of the 10,000 copies was distributed at a public school in East Harlem and later in Union Square Park, adjacent to the exhibition’s location. The remaining diaries will be made available over the summer through an ongoing partnership with public schools and libraries citywide.

Anne Frank The Exhibition, which recreates the Secret Annex where Anne Frank and seven others hid from the Nazis in Amsterdam for two years during World War II, initially opened to strong public interest and quickly sold out its original run. Since its debut, the exhibit has welcomed more than 150,000 visitors, far exceeding the organizers’ expectations, prompting its extension through October 31, 2025.

The immersive installation is a replica of the recreated annex that is on permanent display in the Netherlands, marking the first time this powerful exhibition has traveled outside its country of origin. Visitors encounter immersive galleries that present Anne’s life through documents, photographs, original objects, and historical context many being shown in the U.S. for the first time.

To facilitate broader access, free admission opportunities have been introduced. On Friday, June 13th, the day after Anne’s birthday, the exhibition will open free of charge from 2:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Additional free admission will be offered on select Friday afternoons in July and August for public library card holders, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ronald Leopold, Executive Director of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, emphasized the significance of the diary’s message: “Her words inspire us to confront injustice and to promote tolerance and human dignity.” He underscored the urgency of reaching young audiences amid rising antisemitism.

Michael Glickman, CEO of JMuse and advisor to the Anne Frank House, added: “Looking at the kids is how we should be inspired by the future seeing how they’re ready to go back and read this diary.”

The program is also integrated into the New York City Public Schools’ Summer Rising enrichment initiative and involves the Office of Library Services and the Department of Social Studies & Civics. Educators and exhibition staff are leading book distributions at select public locations throughout the summer, including the June 12 events.

Partner institutions expressed strong support for the initiative. Bank of America President José Tavarez noted that the expanded sponsorship would help engage younger generations with Anne’s life and legacy. UJA-Federation CEO Eric S. Goldstein emphasized the diary’s continued relevance as a means to combat hate and foster resilience.

Library officials and NYC Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos highlighted the educational value of the initiative, framing the diary as an essential historical document that resonates with contemporary challenges.

Anne Frank The Exhibition is open Sunday through Friday, with extended hours and timed ticketing options available. The exhibition is suitable for visitors aged 10 and above, with more information available at AnneFrankExhibit.org.

The effort to bring Anne Frank’s story to a wider public is made possible through contributions from philanthropic foundations, individual donors, and institutional partners. This initiative affirms a shared commitment to historical education, memory preservation, and the promotion of tolerance.