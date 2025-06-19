x
15-year-old Teen Struck By Lightning In Central Park

Lightning struck a teen as severe weather conditions hit the city on June 19. The teen thankfully survived and was alert as he was rushed by EMS to a local hospital.

| 19 Jun 2025 | 06:26
    New York City and its surrounding areas faced severe weather incidents on June 19th. Around 3:45 p.m. a 15-year-old boy was struck by lightning in Central Park. ( Graphic: National Weather )

A 15-year-old boy was struck by lightning in Central Park on Thursday afternoon as severe thunderstorms hit the city.

EMS responded to a call at Fifth Ave. near the park bathrooms at E. 96th St. around 3:45 p.m. and rushed the victim to Weill Cornell Medical Center. He was alert and conscious, officials said.

Starting around 4:00 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning across many Manhattan and NYC neighborhoods and warned it would last for over an hour before subsiding around 5:15 p.m. The conditions were labeled hazardous, with a Marine Warning in effect from 4:40 until 5:30.

The thunderstorms were likely to continue sporadically around the city until the evening, the Weather Service warned. The weather system is expected to give way to scorching heat with temperatures potentially reaching 100 degrees by early next week.