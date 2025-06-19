15-year-old Teen Struck By Lightning In Central Park

A 15-year-old boy was struck by lightning in Central Park on Thursday afternoon as severe thunderstorms hit the city.

EMS responded to a call at Fifth Ave. near the park bathrooms at E. 96th St. around 3:45 p.m. and rushed the victim to Weill Cornell Medical Center. He was alert and conscious, officials said.

Starting around 4:00 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning across many Manhattan and NYC neighborhoods and warned it would last for over an hour before subsiding around 5:15 p.m. The conditions were labeled hazardous, with a Marine Warning in effect from 4:40 until 5:30.

The thunderstorms were likely to continue sporadically around the city until the evening, the Weather Service warned. The weather system is expected to give way to scorching heat with temperatures potentially reaching 100 degrees by early next week.