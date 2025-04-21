2 Subway Crimes Target Women at Cortlandt St. & Union Square

Woman Robs & Punches Woman at Cortlandt St./WTC Station

On April 10, at approximately 10:10 a.m., at the Cortlandt St. subway station (also known as the World Trade Center station), a 27-year-old female victim was approached by an unidentified woman.

The unidentified woman took the victim’s cell phone from her hand and punched her in the face with a closed fist. The violent thief then fled the station, on foot, to parts unknown. The victim was taken by EMS to New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a female with a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing sunglasses perched low upon her nose, a black sweater or sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Outside of her black clothes, the woman is also wearing a thin silver necklace with a grey or silver pendant attached. Although the surveillance image is somewhat blurry, the pendant appears to be in the shape of a car.

Lewd Man on Loose at Union Square; Woman, Aghast, Goes to Cops

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a 25-year-old female victim was standing on a southbound N, Q platform at the 14th St./Union Square Station when she saw an unidentified male performing a “lewd act,” believed to be masturbation.

The suspect, who appears to be in his 40s or 50s, has a light complexion of indeterminate ethnicity; buzz cut grey hair and large, protruding ears. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black knapsack with fluorescent yellow trim.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident, which is good, but shouldn’t be used to minimize the trauma suffered by the woman who witnessed it.

Accurate statistics on such crimes are impossible to come by but the witness in this case and all other persons—most of them women— who are the witnesses to similar acts of public lewdness or forcible touching should be treated with compassion, and gratitude for their coming forward.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.