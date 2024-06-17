500 Cooling Centers Open Throughout the City to Beat the Heat

A sweltering heat wave will hit New York this week, with temperatures reaching the 90s and potentially surpassing 100 degrees. The National Weather Service will likely issue a heat advisory given the high temperatures and humidity, and thus it’s critical that New Yorkers know how to stay safe and cool down.

Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday, June 17 that 500 cooling centers will open throughout the city from Tuesday to Friday at the least. Cooling centers are indoor, air-conditioned spaces open to everyone, particularly those without access to an alternative relief from the heat. They are often libraries, community centers, senior centers, or New York City Housing Authority facilities. This year, almost 300 open cooling centers are reserved for older adults.

While the city’s public pools remain closed until June 27, beaches are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Department of Parks and Recreation created a map of areas to find good tree cover, water fountains, and sprinklers. Almost all libraries will serve as cooling centers, so check your local one for hours of operation as they vary throughout the city.

All Petco locations will also serve as pet-friendly cooling centers during their open hours.

As the heat wave settles in the city, remember to stay cool, in the shade, and hydrated. Visit https://finder.nyc.gov/coolingcenters/ to view an interactive map of every cooling center in the city. Below we’ve included the locations of some in Midtown.

Midtown cooling centers:

Edie Windsor SAGE Center, 305 7th Ave. *Older Adults Only

Kips Bay Library, 446 3rd Ave.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 5th Ave.

Stephen A. Schwarzman Library, 476 5th Ave.

FIND Aid Woodstock, 127 W 43rd St. *Older Adults Only

FIND Aid Coffeehouse, 331 W 42nd St. *Older Adults Only