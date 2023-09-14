$500 Million Perelman Performing Arts Center Gets Its Ribbon Connected at the WTC

The Perelman Arts Center, the long-delayed cultural complex designed to grace the World Trade Center, will finally be able to beckon the public into its expensive cubical embrace. At a September 12 ribbon-cutting attended by political dignitaries and man-of-the-hour financier Ronald Perelman himself (he got the naming rights after making a $75 million donation in 2017, although the center is now tellingly branding itself as PAC NYC), enthusiasm for a city arts revival was the prevailing mood.

Mike Bloomberg, while no longer mayor of the city, also utilized the ceremony to mark his continued influence over civic institutions. Indeed, he topped out Perelman’s contributions to the fresh cube, withTimes reporting from June proclaiming that he had “finally got the project over the finish line” via $130 million in donations.

“Today we inaugurate the last piece of rebuilding of the World Trade Center site, one that will help us to open a new chapter in the history of Lower Manhattan,” Bloomberg said.

While the governor’s office described the opening event as a ribbon-cutting, some media outlets portrayed it as the “connecting” of a ribbon, which served as the capstone to a fittingly quirky performance by Tony Award-winning actor Gavin Creel and members of the Joffrey Ballet.

Boasting a footprint of 129,000 sq. ft. and looming eight stories beside the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the arts center will feature three theaters that can either interlock or be used separately, depending on the event in question. Coming attractions include “An Evening with Ben Platt” (of “Dear Evan Hanson” fame), not to mention a conversation with actress Kerry Washington (star of the ABC drama “Scandal”) programmed in collaboration with Vanity Fair.

The ribbon-connection was also a springboard for another announcement by Governor Hochul and her allies: a hefty sum of $37 million in capital funding will now be available via the New York State Council on the Arts’ Capital Projects Fund (NSYCA), adding to $132 million already shelled out this year.

This grants will fall into the two buckets of either “Small and Midsized” or “Large”–depending on whether they exceed $2 million. Large grants can reach up to $10 million.

“New York’s arts and culture sector is a key ingredient in placemaking, tourism, and our regional economies. Through this transformative funding, our arts and culture organizations are building a stronger, enriching future by creating jobs and serving New Yorkers and visitors who come to enjoy all we have to offer,” Hochul pronounced.

NSYCA Chair Katherine Nicholls applauded the funding boost, noting: “On behalf of NYSCA’s staff, Council, and our arts and culture community, we recognize Governor Hochul and our State Legislators for their continued historic support of New York arts and culture sector. Capital funding projects have broad impact through job creation, and, by solidifying the foundations, expand the reach of organizations which are anchors in our communities.”