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9/11 Legacy Revisited in the Straus News Manhattan Archive

On the 25th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center,

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World Trade Center /
| 10 Sep 2026 | 01:21
    The World Trade Center “Tribute in Light” installation sent beams of hope heavenard from Ground Zero on 9/11/25, the 24th anniversary of the terror attack.
    The World Trade Center “Tribute in Light” installation sent beams of hope heavenard from Ground Zero on 9/11/25, the 24th anniversary of the terror attack. ( Photo: Philip Maier)
    Family of 9/11 victim Alejandro Cordero, 23, an accountant at Marsh McLennan, Sep. 11, 2025.
    Family of 9/11 victim Alejandro Cordero, 23, an accountant at Marsh McLennan, Sep. 11, 2025. ( Photo: Brian Berger)
    Missing photos on a fence at Union Square in the days after 9-11.
    Missing photos on a fence at Union Square in the days after 9-11. ( Photo: Philip Maier)
    Family of 9/11 victim Alejandro Cordero, 23, an accountant at Marsh McLennan, Sep. 11, 2025.
    Family of 9/11 victim Alejandro Cordero, 23, an accountant at Marsh McLennan, Sep. 11, 2025. ( Photo: Brian Berger)
    Family of 9/11 victim Keith Broomfield, 49, a mechanic for Advent Industrial, Sep. 11, 2025.
    Family of 9/11 victim Keith Broomfield, 49, a mechanic for Advent Industrial, Sep. 11, 2025. ( Photo: Brian Berger)

The events of 9/11 and its legacy are so overwhelming their horror, scale and intensity, it’s impossible for any one person or any one story to capture it all. Accordingly, the editors and reporters of Straus News Manhattan have covered the events of that day and its aftermath from mutiple perspective and locales.

This effort will continue on September 11, 2026, when all four living ex-Presidents will attend the reading of the names memorial ceremony at Ground Zero, along with Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and numerous other electeds. For everything we might not cover on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, following is a brief selection of what, with all humility, we have recently covered. May all their memories be a blessing.

Before 9/11, New Yorkers Were Jolted by the First WTC Attack 30 Years Ago By Jon Friedman, Feb. 23, 2023

FDNY Captain Andrew Serra Leaves a Legacy Keith J. Kelly, March 14, 2024

Memorial Services Across City Mark the 22nd Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks By Keith J. Kelly, Sep. 11, 2024

Photographer Remembers the Firefighters at West Side House That Suffered Greatest Number of Casualties on 9/11 By Keith J. Kelly, Sep. 11, 2024

East Side NYPD Pct that Lost Four Members on 9/11 Honors Their Memory By Jack Ahern, Sep. 16, 2024

West Side House That Lost 15 Firefighters on 9/11 Marks Another Solemn Day By Keith J. Kelly, Sep. 24, 2024

Two Port Authority Police Rookies Honor Their 9/11 Legacy By Otto Fritton, June 23, 2025

9/11 Construction Workers, FDNY Victims Honored at Historic Church By Marie Polh, Sep. 14, 2025

Terror Will Never Win: 1000s Gather at Ground Zero for 9/11 Memorial By Brian Berger, Sep. 15, 2025

Sun Shines Bright on Tunnels to Tower Run By Brian Berger, Sep. 29, 2025

New 9/11 Memorial Unveiled at Church of St. Francis of Assisi By Brian Berger, Aug. 14, 2026