9/11 Legacy Revisited in the Straus News Manhattan Archive

The events of 9/11 and its legacy are so overwhelming their horror, scale and intensity, it’s impossible for any one person or any one story to capture it all. Accordingly, the editors and reporters of Straus News Manhattan have covered the events of that day and its aftermath from mutiple perspective and locales.

This effort will continue on September 11, 2026, when all four living ex-Presidents will attend the reading of the names memorial ceremony at Ground Zero, along with Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and numerous other electeds. For everything we might not cover on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, following is a brief selection of what, with all humility, we have recently covered. May all their memories be a blessing.

Before 9/11, New Yorkers Were Jolted by the First WTC Attack 30 Years Ago — By Jon Friedman, Feb. 23, 2023

FDNY Captain Andrew Serra Leaves a Legacy — Keith J. Kelly, March 14, 2024

Memorial Services Across City Mark the 22nd Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks — By Keith J. Kelly, Sep. 11, 2024

Photographer Remembers the Firefighters at West Side House That Suffered Greatest Number of Casualties on 9/11 — By Keith J. Kelly, Sep. 11, 2024

East Side NYPD Pct that Lost Four Members on 9/11 Honors Their Memory — By Jack Ahern, Sep. 16, 2024

West Side House That Lost 15 Firefighters on 9/11 Marks Another Solemn Day — By Keith J. Kelly, Sep. 24, 2024

Two Port Authority Police Rookies Honor Their 9/11 Legacy — By Otto Fritton, June 23, 2025

9/11 Construction Workers, FDNY Victims Honored at Historic Church — By Marie Polh, Sep. 14, 2025

Terror Will Never Win: 1000s Gather at Ground Zero for 9/11 Memorial — By Brian Berger, Sep. 15, 2025

Sun Shines Bright on Tunnels to Tower Run —By Brian Berger, Sep. 29, 2025

New 9/11 Memorial Unveiled at Church of St. Francis of Assisi — By Brian Berger, Aug. 14, 2026