Memorial Services Across City Mark the 22nd Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks

While the reading of the victims took place at Ground Zero in downtown Manhattan, there were smaller memorial services all across city on 9/11 as New Yorkers remembered the attacks that claimed nearly 2,753 victims at the World Trade Center 22 years ago.

Between the attack on the Pentagon where 184 died and the plane that crashed in a field in Pennsylvania that killed 40 more, there were 2,977 victims that day. But the list of workers and first reponders who have fallen ill and died in the years since continues to mount.

“On this day, we remember the 343 firefighters we lost that day,” said John J. Hodgens, FDNY chief of department at a ceremony at the NYC Fire Museum on Spring St. on 9/11. “On this day, we remember the people we continue to lose.”

There are now 341 firefighters who have perished from 9/11 related diseases, and 40 more names were added only last week to the list of victims. The remains of two more victims from the World Trade Center were recently identified, but the remains of 40 percent of the victims have still not been identified.

“Today marks the darkest day in FDNY history,” said Hodgens, who was on duty that morning with Ladder Company 157 when the first plane hit. But he also noted also marked one of the largest evacuations of civilians from the towers that day. Initially it was feared the death toll might reach into the tens of thousands.

“There will be ceremonies at firehouses and police stations and memorials all across the city,” Hodgens noted.

“It never gets an easier,” said Hodgens, after listening to firefighter Michael Green-Gregg sing the national anthem while retired firefighter Thomas Sullivan and active firefighter Lenin Deliz placed the memorial wreath at the Fire Museum.

The museum has a memorial of photos of all the 343 victims. It also contains the turnout jacket worn by victim #1, the FDNY chaplain Father Mychal Judge. He was seen praying in the lobby of the North Tower in his white helmet and black turnout jacket when the South Tower collapsed sending an avalanche of debris crashing into the North Tower. His body was famously carried from the lobby by grief stricken emergency workers in a photo seen round the world.

A Waterford crystal etching of the emergency workers who were captured in an iconic photo is on display at Engine 1, Ladder 24 on W. 31st, not far from St. Francis Church where he was based.

The firehouse with the single biggest loss that day was on Eighth Ave. where Engine 54 and Ladder 4 were housed. Fifteen firefighters answered the bell that day and all 15 perished. The crushed truck was dug from the rubble and is on display at the 9/11 Memorial Museum at Ground Zero.

Hodgens said each year around mid-August, thoughts start turning to 9/11, “to people we lost and are still losing. On this day, we will never forget,” he said.