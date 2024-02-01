A Guide to Lunar New Year Festivities Across Manhattan

On Feb. 10, the Year of the Rabbit will give way to the Year of the Dragon, the fifth of 12 animals that comprise the Chinese zodiac cycle and a much-revered creature of great strength, nobility, and luck. The Lunar New Year, which celebrates the beginning of the year according to the lunisolar calendar, is the center of festivities that traditionally last from Lunar New Year’s Eve to the Lantern Festival 16 days later. The holiday, celebrated by Chinese, Koreans, Vietnamese, and several other East Asian people and their diaspora across the world, will be marked with traditional red-and-gold hued fanfare that can be enjoyed by all New Yorkers. Read on to see some of the events heralding the new year. Walking with Lions and Other Chinese New Year Traditions (Jan. 17 - Feb. 25) Think! Chinatown is hosting an exhibition of black-and-white film photography by Edward Cheng that documents the marriage of historic traditions associated with the Lunar New Year and the unique flavors of celebration specific to New York City’s Chinatown. Visitors can observe images of processions, temple rituals, and a behind-the-scenes look at lion dance training, among other festive aspects, witnessing through Cheng’s 35mm, medium format lens the “cultural resiliency of a diasporic community building home in America.” The exhibition is running from January 17 to February 25 at Think! Chinatown’s studio at 1 Pike Street. Gallery hours are free and open to the public on Thursdays and Fridays from 3-6pm.

Museum of Chinese in America Events (various) MOCA is hosting several events to celebrate the new year. On February 3 from 2-4pm, visitors can join teaching artist Yu Rong in creating creating handmade decorations that will decorate the museum throughout the annual Lunar New Year Family Festival. This will be followed by a free talk on February 8 from 6:30-7:30pm by Joanna C. Lee and Ken Smith, who discuss the Chinese almanac and “unveil the practices and preventive measures suggested for a year imbued with the dynamic essence of the Dragon.” Guests can imbibe at a mixer on February 15 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. ($5 admission), which will take place in a “dragon’s den” and feature performances by drag performer Angel Au, silkpunk/cybermetal quintet P.H.0, and DJ Aspirin. Children are welcome at the aforementioned family festival on February 17 from 2-5 p.m. ($5 admission), where families can enjoy “breathtaking Peking Opera acrobatics” in a traditional Long Spear Dance, signature ribbon and fan dances, and “an innovative, hip-hop infused” lion dance by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. Afterwards, attendees can search through the galleries in search of dragons.

Lunar New Year Festival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Feb. 3) Visitors to the Metropolitan Museum of Art can watch and partake in a long list of performances, interactive activities, and artist-led workshops to mark the Year of the Dragon. Test your dexterity with the brush in guided calligraphy, fold a paper dragon with community artist Ash Suh, or create your own keepsake ritual vessel inspired by art from the exhibition Lineages: Korean Art at The Met. Those wanting to sit back and enjoy can attend a live poetry reading inspired by the poetic traditions of China, watch a budaixi (traditional Chinese glove-puppetry) performance featuring the 12 animals of the zodiac, and hear Asian music from multiple countries reimagined in a jazz context led by Peter Lin. Most activities will run from 11am to 5pm, and are free with museum admission.

China Institute of America’s Family Festival (Feb. 4) For what they are calling the biggest Lunar Year Festival they have held in history, the Institute is flying in master artisans from Zhejiang, China’s history-rich province known for its lakes and scholar’s gardens. The celebration will open with a lion dance and Taishun string-puppet performance, after which guests of all ages can weave Taizhou embroidery, make sculptures out of rice dough, and create Song dynasty ceramics, known for their elegant simplicity, under the tutelage of the master artisans.

Lunar New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Lincoln Center (Feb. 9-10) The Lincoln Center’s celebration will come in two acts—a party with a life DJ on Feb. 9 and a family-friendly event on Feb. 10 featuring, as usual, a traditional lion dance. According to the website, the event will feature crafts, delicious goodies, karaoke, dancing, and meditations on legacy and tradition. Lunar New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival (Feb. 10) To mark the new year, the Better Chinatown Society will host a celebration in Sara D. Roosevelt Park from 11-3:30 p.m. Expect the joyous bursting of many firecrackers, in addition to various cultural performances and lion dances.

Lunar New Year Celebration at the Seaport (Feb. 17) The New York Chinese Cultural Center and South Street Seaport Museum are jointly hosting a Lunar New Year celebration at the Seaport from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Guests can watch a lion dance and partake in free Chinese crafts and calligraphy workshops under the guidance of experts from the Center, all while enjoying a stunning view of Brooklyn Bridge. Model Majority Annual Lunar New Year Comedy Spectacular (Feb. 17) New York City’s acclaimed AAPI sketch comedy troupe Model Majority is hosting a night of dragon-flavored comedy, music, special guests, and more at the Players Theatre from 7:30-8:30pm ($42). In addition to an hour of jokes, Model Majority will treat audience members with traditional red envelopes and snacks for a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year. Red-and-gold festive attire is highly encouraged.

New York Philharmonic Lunar New Year Concert (Feb. 20) At 7 p.m. on Feb. 20, music-lovers can enjoy the NY Philharmonic’s performances of Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, selections from Zhou Tian’s Transcend, Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals, and, in its world premiere, Elliot Leung’s Lunar Overture. Jaap van Zweden, collaborating with violin soloist Clara-Jumi Kang, narrator Jamie Bernstein, and pianists Clayton Stephenson and Serena Wang, will lead the orchestra. Any wishing to attend the Philharmonic’s New Year Gala can contact specialevents@nyphil.org to support the event.