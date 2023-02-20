Arsonist Sets Gay Pride Flag Ablaze Outside SoHo Restaurant

In an apparent hate crime, a woman set fire to a gay pride flag outside a SoHo restaurant in the early morning hours of Monday, February 19th and the flames then spread to the exterior of the restaurant.

Police said the woman stepped out of a white four-door SUV in front of Little Prince Restaurant at 199 Prince Street and ignited the large gay pride flag hanging from the window.

The fire spread from the flag to the exterior of the building, causing damage. The suspect immediately got back into the car and sped away, driven by another unknown individual. They drove down Prince Street towards MacDougal Street, where they were last seen.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident. However, the NYPD is investigating the arson as a possible hate crime.

A photo of the suspect has been released by the NYPD. She is described as female, with a light complexion and long dark hair.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the city’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.