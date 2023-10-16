Beloved 76-Year-Old Gardener Killed in Greenwich Village Car Collision

A mainstay of the Jefferson Market Garden in Greenwich Village was killed earlier this month after she was struck by a car in the Village on Oct. 3.

Police said that Laraine Kleinman, a 76 year old woman, was fatally struck at the intersection of Greenwich Avenue and West 10th Street. She was found, lying on the roadway with sustained head trauma by police officers responding to a 911 call. She was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue but died the next day from her injuries.

Councilmember Eric Bottcher described her on an Instagram post as a “beautiful, bright light of a person and important part of our community.”

Prior to her death, Kleinman, known to her friends and family as Lori, served as treasurer of the Jefferson Market Garden at the intersection where Greenwich Avenue merges with 6th Avenue.

She is survived by her wife Robin Felsher, who is also on the board of the Jefferson Market Garden.

NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad identified the car that struck Kleinman as a 2023 Chevrolet Suburban and the driver as a 56-year-old woman. The driver was allegedly attempting a left turn onto northbound Greenwich Avenue from eastbound 10th Street. Kleinman was walking from east to west on a crosswalk in that intersection when the front of the car collided into her. The driver remained at the scene uninjured. No arrests were made at the scene, although police said the investigation is ongoing.