Broadway play ’Suffs’ Celebrates Women’s Equality Week After Shout Out at DNC by Hillary

“Suffs” on Broadway got a special kick from Women’s Equality Week, while reveling in the empowerment felt at the Democratic National Convention.

In her speech on the first night of the DNC, Hillary Clinton, who is a co-producer of “Suffs” alongside Malala Yousafzai, actually quoted the show twice, much to the excitement of the show and its fans.

“Progress is possible, but it is not guaranteed,” Clinton said in her speech, quoting the “Suffs” finale “Keep Marching” almost word-for-word (“Progress is possible, not guaranteed”). She also stated, “I want my grandchildren, and their grandchildren, to know I was here.” This echoes a refrain from the musical of different women wanting different people to know they were there for historic moments in the suffrage movement.

Based on a post from the show’s Instagram page, representatives from “Suffs” may even be at the convention, furthering the celebration of women’s empowerment that came with the nomination of Kamala Harris as the party’s standard bearer in the race for president versus Donald Trump.

On top of this, though, women’s equality week happened to be the same week as this historic DNC, and “Suffs” was running programming at the Music Box Theatre (where the show runs) to celebrate this too. Smaller events were held before or after the shows all this week, culminating in a larger event on Saturday, Aug. 24.

For Kids Night on Broadway on Tuesday, Aug. 20, “Suffs” hosted “a mighty sing-a-long” of the song “The March,” led by Music Director Andrea Grody. On Wednesday, Aug. 21, early theater goers were able to participate in a drawing to win a gift card to female-founded brewery Talea Beer Co. After the show on Thursday, Aug. 22, there was “a post-show flower giveaway” hosted by Starbright Floral Design. And on Friday, Aug. 23 Haswell Green hosted a giveaway for a pre-show drink ticket.

It continued on Aug. 24, “Suffs” and the League of Women Voters partnered to bring “audience members from all 36 states that ratified the 19th Amendment” to the show. After the performance, there will be “a post-show talkback about the power of voting rights.” The talkback will feature Celina Stewart (League of Women Voters CEO), Kimberly Hamlin (historian and author) and Erin Geiger Smith (journalist and author of “Thank You for Voting”).