Brooklyn Bridge Towers Bathed in Bright White Lights for First Time in 40 Years

For its new year’s gift, Brooklyn Bridge received 56 energy-efficient LED lights, which now flood the towers of the celebrated landmark of New York City in bright white lights for the first time in 40 years.

The new lights were turned on on Jan. 11. As part of the overhaul, decades of brown grime and pollution were scrubbed from the towers, returning the color to its original light gray patina.

“One of NYC DOT’s most cherished responsibilities is maintaining ‘America’s Eiffel Tower,’ and these new lights will showcase its beauty for decades to come,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

The new lights were turned on Jan. 18. The last time the towers were illuminated was to mark the bridges centennial celebration in 1983.The bridge’s suspension cables already received its 166 LED lights earlier, in 2021.

“Everyone loves a good new year’s glow up, and thanks to our new energy efficient LED lighting system, the iconic Brooklyn Bridge will shine bright for all New Yorkers to enjoy,” said Rodriguez.

The latest light installation cost the city $2.4 million and took five months to install.

City officials expect the system to last for 20 years. Brooklyn Bridge’s LED lights illuminated for pedestrians another new look—the stone-and-brick structure, formerly smeared in brown grime and pollution, now shines in its original light gray. As the lights were being installed, workers scrubbed the towers clean and replaced the mortar holding the stones together, using materials sourced from the quarry that the original mortar was extracted from.

The maintenance work not only improved the bridge’s appearance, but also removed grime that slowly damaged the stones by collecting in its pores. Landmarks Preservation Commission Chair Sarah Carroll emphasized that the new bridge lights are part of a broader environmental mission by the city. “The Commission is proud to support initiatives like the Brooklyn Bridge’s new energy efficient LED lighting system, which demonstrate New York City’s powerful commitment to sustainability, as well as the ability of our historic buildings and sites to evolve to meet modern needs and contribute to a greener city in the years to come,” she said.

The lights and cleaning are part of a four-year, $300 million restoration project by DOT that also includes seismic retrofits and the installation of The Arches, a public space under the bridge that features public seating, basketball and pickleball courts, and shuffleboard tables. DOT expects the project to be completed later in the year. Brooklyn Bridge is a culturally potent symbol of New York City, a tourist magnet, and the primary link connecting Manhattan and Brooklyn. According to DOT, an estimated 120,000 vehicles, 30,000 pedestrians, and 4,000 cyclists pass through the bridge each day.