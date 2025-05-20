Bryant Park Announces Bold New Summer Movie Night Lineup

Hundreds of New Yorkers will once again flock to Bryant Park on Monday nights this summer for the celebrated Paramount+ Movie Nights series. This year’s lineup kicks off June 9 with ‘80s teen movie “Pretty in Pink.”

The free series runs every Monday night from June 9 to August 11, showcasing another celebrated lineup of modern classics like “Good Will Hunting” to racy neo-noirs like “Pulp Fiction.”

The lineup for summer 2025 Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park is as follows:

Pretty in Pink — June 9

The Wood — June 16

Kinky Boots — June 23

Stand By Me — June 30

Good Will Hunting — July 7

Interstellar — July 14

Ghost — July 21

Pulp Fiction — July 28

Blades of Glory — August 4

The Godfather — August 11

The lawn opens at 5:00 p.m., followed by the screening at 8:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot on the grass and bring their own blanket for picnicking. The park will be lined with food vendors from Hester Street Fair with 21+ beverages from the West 33rd St. pub, Stout NYC.

“Each summer, we see strangers become neighbors on the lawn,” said Dan Biederman, president of Bryant Park Corporation. “Movie Nights remind us how powerful simple moments, like watching a great film outdoors, can be in bringing people together.”