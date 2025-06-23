Buttocks Grabbed in Subway; Chain Snatched on W. 29th St.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the individual wanted in connection with yet another forcible touching incident that occurred within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct / Transit District 2. Details are follows:

On Monday, June 16, at approximately 4:47pm, an 18-year-old female victim was in the 34th Street/Herald Square subway station when an unidentified individual approached her from behind and grabbed her hips and buttocks.

The suspect fled the location on foot to parts unknown. The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of this incident.

The sought individual appears to be a young black male in his late teens or 20s. He was last seen wearing a light gray sweater, black pants, and backpack with yellow and black shoulder straps.

Woman Stripped of Necklace on West 29th Street

Cops are also looking for the perpetrator of a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 13th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Thursday, June 19, at approximately 6:14pm, a 29-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of West 29th Street and Broadway when an unidentified man approached.

The suspect grabbed the victim by the neck before forcibly removing her necklace, valued at approximately $2,000. The individual then fled on foot, traveling westbound on West 29th Street toward Sixth Avenue. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The sought individual is described as a male with a light complexion, with notably pointed eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a full black Nike mask (or balaclava hood), a black Sonneti London T-shirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

In addition to his mask, the suspect was also wearing one black fingerless glove, which appears to be bicycle glove, on his right hand.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.