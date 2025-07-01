CD2: Epstein Secures Dem Nod over Surprise 2nd Batchu

New York State Representative Harvey Epstein officially secured his bid as the democratic nominee for New York City’s Council District 2, in the fourth and final ranked‑choice tabulation released by the Board of Elections on July 1.

Epstein, who has represented Manhattan’s 74th Assembly District since 2018, emerged victorious in a crowded primary field that included community board leaders, nonprofit organizers, and disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner, whose surprise entry into the District 2 race was widely seen as an attempt to re-enter public life.

However, while Weiner’s entry drew intense media attention, it failed to translate into significant voter support. He was eliminated in the third round of ranked-choice tabulations with just over 10 percent of the vote.

Epstein, meanwhile, led the field from the start. After a strong first round showing, leading runner up Sarah Batchu by nearly 20 points, Epstein managed to hold his lead despite a shrinking margin ultimately finishing 13.4 points ahead after the redistribution of voters’ ranked‑choice preferences.

Batchu managed to narrow Epstein’s lead, largely by picking up ranked-choice votes from fellow candidate Andrea Gordillo, whose similar platform likely split the progressive vote earlier in the race.

In a statement released following the results, Epstein called the win “a victory for all of us,” crediting his supporters for their grassroots energy. “This victory belongs to all of us—the volunteers who canvassed in the heat, the neighbors who opened their doors and hearts, and every voter who believes in a city that works for everyone,” he wrote.

He also took a moment to commend his primary opponents. “It’s no small thing to put yourself out there and campaign for a better future,” Epstein said. “Their voices made this a stronger race, and I look forward to working with them to keep pushing our district forward.”

Despite the district’s heavy Democratic lean, Epstein warned supporters not to grow complacent. “Other candidates, including a Republican, are on the ballot, so we must not take anything for granted,” he said, urging continued momentum ahead of the general election.

Epstein, a tenant organizer and former attorney, is expected to face Republican Jason Murillo in the November general election. If elected, he will succeed term‑limited Councilmember Carlina Rivera in a district spanning the Lower East Side, the East Village and parts of mid-town East and Union Square.

Epstein is the favorite to win in the heavily Democratic district in November. If that does indeed happen, it would mean a special election would have to be held to fill his assembly seat. He was elected only last November running unoppossed and announced his decision to run for the city council shortly after the election. The seat was open because the current incumbent Carlina Rivera was term limited. The assembly district that Epstein could be vacating if wins in November includes Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village where Keith Powers, the city council member who lost a bid for Manhattan borough president, lives. Rivera had made a bid for the Congressional seat ultimately own by Dan Goldman last year. Neither Powers nor Rivera have revealed what their next political steps may be after their city council terms end on Dec. 31.