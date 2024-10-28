Celebrating those who keep NYC Running at 32BJ Awards Ceremony

Over 150 people attended the 15th annual Building Service Worker Awards Thursday, Oct. 24. Politicians and union officials presented awards to 16 men and women for the essential work they perform in New York City. The event honored those who keep the city’s residential and commercial buildings running, such as porters, security guards, supers, doormen and doorwomen. The ceremony was hosted by 32BJ SEIU and Straus News–the publisher of Our Town, The West Side Spirit, Our Town Downtown and Chelsea News–and attended by friends and family.

The journalist Errol Louis, of NY1 fame, emceed the event again this year. In his opening remarks, he called the awards ceremony a “celebration of those who make this city go and make this city special.”

Elected officials were in attendance to present awards, including Congressman Jerrold Nadler, New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, New York State Assemblymember Grace Lee and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

The honorees included: Public School Handyperson of the Year David Beckford, Helping Hand Awardee Jerome Cooper, Building Manager of the Year Gerlad Cremin, Outer Borough Building Worker of the Year Henry DeJesus, East Side Doorman Ayman Faheem, West Side Doorman of the Year Fernando Gonzalez, Office Cleaner of the Year Elizabeth Jaramillo, Super of the Patrick Long, New Jersey Airport Worker of the Year Andres Melo, Security Officer of the Year Jerzy Mlak, Porter of the Year Guillermo Pineda Morales, New York Airport Worker of the Year Esteban Ramirez, Theater Worker of the Year Cathy Rivera, Downtown Doorman of the Year Othmane Serhane, Doorwoman of the Year Pia Tracy, and Window Cleaner of the Year Eugene Tsapogas.