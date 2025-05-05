Cherry Walk Is Back and Residents Rejoice–Even If the Bloom Season has Passed

The scenic Cherry Walk officially reopened last weekend after being closed for eight long months due to construction. The 1.25 mile stretch of parland nestled between 100th and 125th Streets in Riverside Park, had been inaccessible since September. The closure allowed crews to repave sections damaged by tree roots and to better separate lanes for pedestrians and cyclists an effort to improve safety for all users.

For many local residents, those eight months felt like an eternity. Frustration built as the timeline extended, with little communication about delays. “It’s frustrating because it’s been a long time now,” one walker told The Spirit last week. “When we see it from above, it looks finished.” The detour provided during the closure was not ideal either its steep hills and extended length discouraged some people from using it altogether. Marathon trainee Marteen Vandersman shared, “For my training, I’ve been sticking to Central Park instead.”

Riverside Park Conservancy announced the reopening on Instagram on May 3, sparking a wave of enthusiastic reactions. Comments ranged from joyful “HALLELUJAH,” “Looks great!” and “So glad!” to concerned. Some users expressed worries about motorbikes speeding along the path: “What’s the plan for keeping motorbikes from speeding through?” and “I just don’t want anyone to get hurt. So please, don’t go too fast.”

Despite missing this year’s cherry blossom season–some particularly blustery days in April seemed to have cut short the blooming season which could ordinarily last until mid-May–most people are simply relieved to have the path back.

“I’m glad it reopened so we can enjoy walks along the river again,” said one local. Another added, “It’s a bit sad we missed the blooming cherry trees, but that’s okay.” A cyclist shared, “It’s really nice we don’t have to take that long detour anymore.”

The path holds historic and cultural significance, too. In 1909, during the Hudson-Fulton Celebration, the Committee of Japanese Residents of New York gifted the city 2,000 cherry trees, according to NYC Parks.

Interestingly, the quieter months during construction seem to have offered a window for local wildlife to reclaim the space. A family of Canada geese has now taken up residence near the path, drawing smiles from passersby. Their presence is a reminder of how intertwined the park is with nature, and visitors are encouraged to give them space and avoid disturbing them as they settle in.

That is keeping the carefully cultivated natural look of the park where the design plans stretch back 150 years.

Frederick Law Olmsted, renowned co-designer of Central and Prospect parks, was retained by the city in 1873 and submitted a plan in 1875 combining park and parkway into a synthesized landscape “which adhered to the general topographical contours of hill and dale,” according to the Parks Department website.

Over the next 25 years, park designs developed under a succession of landscape architects, including Olmsted’s partner Calvert Vaux and Samuel Parsons The full Riverside Park was planned as a grand English-style rustic park stretching four miles from 72nd Street. to 125th Street.

The distinctive cherry blossom trees on Cherry Walk came about 40 years after Riverside Park officially opened. Some of the trees from that batch made it to Washington D.C., some landed in Central Park and at various other points along Riverside Park.

With sunny days finally here, now is the perfect time to lace up your sneakers or hop on your bike. Whether you’re discovering it for the first time or returning after a long wait, Cherry Walk is ready to welcome you back to one of the city’s most scenic routes along the river.