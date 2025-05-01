Cherry Walk: The Beloved Riverside Path Reopens This Weekend

Closed since September last year, the Cherry Walk located between 100th and 125th Streets in Riverside Park underwent a long-awaited reconstruction and is now set to reopen on the weekend of May 3, The Spirit can exclusively report.

The work focused on repaving sections damaged by tree roots and adding new pavement markings to separate pedestrians and cyclists with clearly marked paths.

While the eight month project was underway, bikers and walkers were forced to veer away from the Hudson River to a route that involved climbing steps and no view of the water.

The 1.25 mile Cherry Walk is not just another part of the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway it’s a vital public space and a treasured escape for many city dwellers. Riverside Park is one of eight natural landmark spaces within the city.

When the city originally announced the project, the reopening was slated for Spring 2025, with an expected completion by mid-April. However, lingering tasks especially the completion of safety markings delayed the timeline.

For weeks, no official update was shared, and the community’s patience began to wear thin. Residents and park-goers started to voice their frustration.

“I thought it would be open by now,” said Rick W., a Midtown East resident when the Spirit stopped by on May 1. “It’s the first time I’ve come since last year. I’m so sad that it’s still closed.”

A walker from the West Side commented, “It’s frustrating because it’s been closed for so long. I understand there may be engineering concerns, maybe something with the highway nearby—but still. When we see it from above, it looks done.”

Others acknowledged the improvements while still lamenting the inconvenience. One woman said, “I’m glad they’re fixing it. It’s really nice that there are fewer bikers on the other paths now, but it’s frustrating it’s a longer detour for walkers.”

Not everyone was so understanding. “I’m not surprised at all,” said another West Side resident. “It doesn’t seem like anything has changed since they repaved it. Everyone’s blaming each other bureaucracy is overburdening everything with inspections. Meanwhile, the police don’t do anything about the accidents that happen.”

Some, like cyclist Marteen Vandersman, had even stopped checking for updates. “I haven’t been there in over a year. I used to train for marathons there it’s the best place for it. I guess I’ll just stick to Central Park for now.”

The message was clear: people missed Cherry Walk.“We want it open as soon as possible,” a group of regular walkers told The Spirit. “We want to enjoy the summer here, with the river beside us and the cherry trees in bloom.”

And now the idyllic stretch is ready to be enjoyed again, retaining a natural beauty that was carefully cultivated starting 150 years ago.

Frederick Law Olmsted, renowned co-designer of Central and Prospect Parks, was retained by the city in 1873 and submitted a plan in 1875 combining park and parkway into a synthesized landscape “which adhered to the general topographical contours of hill and dale, according to the Parks Dept. web site.

Over the next twenty-five years park designs developed under a succession of landscape architects, including Olmsted’s partner Calvert Vaux and Samuel Parsons

The full Riverside Park, was planned as a grand English-style rustic park stretching four miles from 72nd St. to 125th St.

At Cherry Walk, from joggers training for marathons to families out for weekend walks, Cherry Walk serves thousands of New Yorkers year-round.

The distinctive cherry blossom trees on Cherry Walk came about 40 years after Riverside Park officially opened. They came from Japan in 1912, a gift from the Committee of Japanese Residents.

Now, with the reopening finally happening, the city is delivering a safer, clearer, and more accessible path one that still retains its charm but is better suited to the volume and diversity of users it attracts.

Whether you’re on foot, on wheels, or simply looking for a tranquil place to breathe, Cherry Walk welcomes you back. Just in time to catch the later half of the cherry blossom season which started in March and stretches through May.