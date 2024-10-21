City of Forest Day is Oct. 26, Downtown Events Included

City of Forest Day, an Oct. 26 celebration of New York City’s trees, is almost here. Organized by a vast coalition of park advocates known as Forest for All NYC, and conducted in partnership with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, this year’s City of Forest Day–the third–will consist of more than 80 environmentalist events being held citywide. Many will occur in Manhattan.

”Event hosts have put together engaging programs that invite New Yorkers to learn about, care for, and celebrate trees and their role as the “lungs” of our city,” organizers note.

The following City of Forest Day events can be found Downtown:

• City Hall Park It’s My Park Day!, 8:00 am - 2:00 pm, City Hall Park, Broadway and Warren Street

• Street Tree Care, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, Seward Park, 397 FDR Dr

• City of Forest Day on Governors Island, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, Governors Island – Fort Jay, 109 Andes Rd

• Free Soils Testing at SWALE House Governors Island, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, SWALE House Governors Island, Building 11, Nolan Park

• Urban Tree ID and Falling Leaves Art Project, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 584 Enright Road, Enright Road

• City of Forest Day: Campfire Stories & Songs, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm, Battery Park, 212 Warren St

• Governors Island Bird Tour, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm, NYC Bird Alliance on Governors Island, Colonels Row House 405B, Comfort Road