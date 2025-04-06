Cops Hunt Flatiron Stabber; Bragg Indicts Man for Anti-Gay Hate Crime

On Saturday, March 29, at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the vicinity of W. 25th Street and 5th Ave., a 31-year-old male victim sitting on a bench was approached by an unidentified individual who stabbed the victim in the right hand. The attacker then fled north to the proverbial “parts unknown,” according to cops.

EMS transported the victim to Brookdale University Hospital and in stable condition.

The suspected stabber is described as a male with a dark complexion.

He was last seen wearing a multicolored jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes as he passed by Worth Square and the General William Jenkins Worth Monument.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on X @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.

Hate Crime Assault on the Strip of Despair

On Thursday April 3, Manhattan D.A. Alvin L Bragg announced the indictment of Jamile Daniel, 29, for allegedly attacking a gay, Hispanic couple after making homophobic and xenophobic remarks in March

Daniel is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with two counts each of Assault in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime—a Class E Felony—and Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree—a Class A misdemeanor.

“As alleged, Jamile Daniel viciously assaulted two men, who were out enjoying a walk together on a busy Midtown street,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “This alleged conduct is repugnant and fueled by the defendant’s biases about the couple’s sexual orientation and heritage. New Yorkers of all backgrounds deserve to feel safe in Manhattan, and I wish the victims in this case a swift recovery.”

According to court documents and statements made on the record in court, on March 18, 2025, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a 25-year-old man and his 32-year-old partner were walking near West 37th Street and 8th Avenue on the notorious “Strip of Despair,” where many drug addicts and emotional disturbed persons roam free.

As they walked, Daniel approached and began yelling homophobic and xenophobic slurs at them. Daniel continued yelling xenophobic remarks and then punched each of the men in the face, knocking them to the ground.

The 25-year-old man suffered redness and substantial pain to his right cheek. The man’s partner suffered bruising, redness and substantial pain to his right eye. Both men were treated at a hospital and released.

Daniel fled the scene but was arrested by cops from Midtown South a few minutes later.

According to Department of Correction and court records, Daniel is a black male, 5’5”, 150 lbs. He is currently being held in the West Facility at Rikers Island on $10,000 bail. Daniel’s attorney is Juan Adres Basadre of Legal Aid and Daniel’s his scheduled court date is June 26.