Crime Watch UES 3/16/23

Man Assaulted in Road Rage Incident

A 33-year-old man from Queens told police that at 5:16 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, he was driving in front of 30 East 60th St. between Madison Ave. and Park Ave. when another vehicle tried to cut him off. Both motorists then got out of their vehicles. The driver of the other car, a 35-year-old man, approached the younger man, said, “F*ck you!” and hit him with a closed fist, causing minor face injuries. The victim sustained a bloody nose and was treated on the scene. Police are looking for his assailant.

Purse Taken from Woman’s Bag outside Restaurant

According to police, at 11:35 a.m. on Monday, March 6, a woman from Queens was having coffee at a table outside Le Pain Quotidien at 1592 First Ave. at East 83rd St. with her bag on the back of her chair. At some point, she got up from the table forgetting her bag and walked away for three minutes. When she returned she discovered that her purse was missing. The items stolen included a Lululemon sling bag, a driver’s license, various credit and debit cards and $6,500 in cash.

Pair of Pizzerias Plundered

A 38-year-old male employee of the Famous Famiglia Pizzeria at 1248 Lexington Ave. at East 84th St. said that at 5:37 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, a man broke into the establishment by smashing a glass window with a brick. The suspect entered the location and took a register with cash before fleeing westbound on East 84th St. The property stolen included $3,000 in cash plus the register valued at $1,500, making a total of $4,500.

In addition, a 39-year-old male employee of Patsy’s Pizzeria at 1279 First Ave. at East 69th St. said that when he entered the establishment on the morning of Monday, March 6, he discovered that the cash register had been damaged and credit cards were on the floor. There were no signs of forced entry, and police discovered an unlocked sliding window. Apparently, at 2:20 a.m. a male suspect had entered the store, pried the cash register open with a crowbar and removed $400 cash. The employee explained that the alarm had been deactivated because a cleaning crew was coming that morning.

Phone and Wallet Stolen in T.J. Maxx Store

A 47-year-old woman reported that at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, she entered the T.J. Maxx store at 407 East 59th St. near First Ave. with her phone and wallet in her purse. While she was shopping she discovered that those items were now missing. Then at 4:30 p.m. a charge in the amount of $2,000 was attempted on her Discover Card at the Apple store on Fifth Ave. The victim told police that she had not been bumped or jostled while in T.J. Maxx, but the location had been crowded. The stolen belongings included a Chanel wallet valued at $1,150, various debit and credit cards and a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phone valued online at $1,000 or more.