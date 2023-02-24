Crime Watch UES 3/2/23

Home Health Aide Arrested for Abusing Patient

A 57-year-old female relative who had the power of attorney for an 84-year-old woman suffering from dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s told police that the senior’s home health aide had been harming the senior in her home at 360 East 72nd St. at First Ave. The 57-year-old had video of an incident that took place just after midnight on Saturday, January 28, in which the aide grabbed her patient’s arm, causing injury, while shoving paper into her mouth. The aide had also injured her patient with a hairbrush and obstructed the helpless senior’s mouth and nose with a towel, causing difficulty breathing. Ana Ramirez from the Bronx was arrested on Thursday, February 16, on a charge of assault.

Police Nab Violent Taxi Passenger Who Tried to Skip Fare

A 73-year-old male yellow cab driver from the Bronx reported that at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 17, he asked a 33-year-old male passenger to swipe his card again to pay his fare as the transaction hadn’t gone through. The passenger told his coworker, a fellow passenger who was inserting the card a second time, to get out of the cab instead. When the passenger exited the car at Second Ave. and East 76th St. he struck the cabbie three times across the face. The cabbie got out of the taxi, and the suspect then slammed the door against the cabbie’s left leg. The cabbie next saw the suspect go into a bar and called police. Jesse Carvin from Brooklyn was arrested and charged with assault.

Middle-Aged Man Picked up after Assaulting Young Couple

According to police, at 18 minutes after midnight on Monday, January 16, a 28-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man got into a dispute with an unknown 52-year-old man in front of 1624 Second Ave. at East 84th St. The dispute escalated, and the older man punched the younger man and pushed and kicked the woman to the ground, causing both victims minor injuries. The woman was treated and released at the scene while her male companion refused medical attention. Christopher Dorrian was arrested on Wednesday, February 15, and charged with assault.

Recent Mailbox Fishing Arrests

Police reported that at 1:25 a.m. on Friday, February 10, three men acting together were mailbox fishing at the northeast corner of First Ave. and East 66th St. The suspects had been seen driving a BMW with NY license plates KZF7065, the same vehicle used in a previous crime on Monday, February 6. Joseph Treanor, 22, Kadean Brown, 24, and Javien Mazyck, 21, were arrested on a charge of possession of burglars’ tools, specifically the belts and traps used for mailbox fishing.

Then at 2:10 a.m. on Monday, February 13, two police officers responded to a call after a man observed a man breaking into a mailbox in front of the Silver Star restaurant at the southeast corner of Second Ave. and East 65th St. When the officers drew near, the suspect and a male accomplice fled westbound on East 63rd St. in a white Lexus with PA plates LTL7641. The officers stopped the vehicle at Third Ave. and East 70th St. and found the suspects in possession of stolen mail. The pair was arrested on a charge of theft of U.S. mail.