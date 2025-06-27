Curtain Fails to Rise but Phil Rosenthal Brings Down the House in 92NY Set

A curtain malfunction did not dampen spirits during Phil Rosenthal’s recent hilarious appearance at the 92Y.

Creator of the 15-time Emmy-award winning tv show “ Everybody Loves Raymond ,“ Phil Rosenthal is also a foodie. The now-Los Angeles resident (born in Queens, lived in Rockland County and Hofstra graduate) was in Manhattan for the 30th Anniversary celebration of Raymond and for the start of the eighth season of “ Somebody Feed Phil .”

The 65-year-old entertained, cajoled, engaged and enthralled the audience at a June 17 92NY program on the UES. He admits to being an unlikely media star, a comedic foodie. “I sold my show to Netflix by saying I’m like Anthony Bourdain if he was afraid of everything—they understood,” he said. Now in its eighth season, it’s the the longest running documentary series on Netflix.

There are 49 episodes that he has produced and starred in, taking his viewers from Madrid to Manila in 30 different countries.

His devotees at the 917-seat Kaufmann Concert Hall Geffen Stage demonstrated a microcosm of his base; there were four-year olds, senior hipsters, young marrieds, sophisticated East Siders, twenty-somethings coming from their jobs, you name it. Everyone was enthused, everyone happy to attend.

The first part of the event was a screening of an eighth season episode, filmed in San Sebastián, Spain, which showed him chowing down on pintxos, watching a chef grilling seafood, devouring incredible pastry and drinking Txakoli wine. He sneaked the show to the audience a day earlier than the actual release on Netflix.

After the screening, Phil came in front of the curtain, due to a technical glitch, and proceeded to sit on the edge of the stage, flanked by John Bedolis, the director for the series, and his brother Richard Rosenthal, the show runner and an executive producer for the series. All three were part of Rosenthal’s original food show on PBS, which was dropped by the network after six episodes.

After a two-minute introduction discussing the new episodes, he launched into a question and answer session with the attendees. Here are some tidbits;

Four-year old Nate mentioned that his favorite food was chicken. Rosenthal probed to find out which part of the chicken the youngster liked the best. “Nuggets!” said Nate.

“One of the best parts of the chicken is the nuggets...” agreed Rosenthal.

He mentioned he’s opening a diner in Los Angeles in partnership with Nancy Silverton, famed Los Angeles chef, baker and restaurateur. It will be named Max & Helen’s, after his late parents. and the menu will feature Max’s fluffy eggs and Helen’s matzo bowl soup. If successful, he swore that NYC would have one as well, and that the L.A. location was merely “an out-of-town tryout.”

When asked how he picks locations for his show episodes, he said, “I Google places to eat, then go to all the sources. You never read one review, it could be written by the owner. I have a great production company in NY, and they used to be Anthony Bourdain’s, with fixers from all over the world who give me great advice. Then Richard and John pick the best itinerary.”

“When we go, we never over plan,” Rosenthal said. “You have to have room for stuff to happen, that’s the best part.

Despite his latest successful run, the author, and philanthropist acknowledged some bumpy times after Raymond went off the air on CBS in 2005 after nine seasons about the dysfunctional Barone family.

”I worked in sitcoms for a while, I needed to have another job, I wrote another sitcom, no one wanted it, I wrote another one, nobody wanted it. How about this travel show idea, I’d love to do that. It took me 10 years to make that dream come true. The lesson is that if you have an idea, make it a priority and keep working on it, it will become true.”

Other points that Phil Rosenthal mentioned in response to audience questions:

“If we lose our sense of community, we lose our country.”

“My Dad was funny, super funny, we owe everything to Max and Helen.”

“A great chef has passion for what they do.” That’s what makes them great!”

“Most people around the world are so much better than their governments. I connect with the people when we are doing our show, I am thrilled to be welcomed anywhere, I’m so lucky. The great thing about travel is it changes your perspective on life. You all seem like very nice people, you should be traveling, because we should be exporting nice right now. You are representing the world if you are traveling. When you get back, it changes your perspective on life.”

In response to a question to where he could live, Phil answered.

“Right now, Canada, I love Italy, I have an affinity for Italy, I love London, I love Spain, I have an affinity for Kyoto and Japan. Lisbon—more people have told me that they have traveled to Lisbon after seeing our show. Is that crazy?”

He continued, “But I love America, I’m not giving up.”

To close, Phil closed by saying “Lots of Love to You! Bless You!” The standing ovation and thunderous applause amply returned the love.

Rosenthal spoke separately with Straus News about his love of NYC.

“I’m the luckiest guy you are going to speak to,” he told us and then noted that Jane Fonda, a show viewer, called him “The Jewish Tinkerbell.”

Growing up, where you an adventurous eater, always interested in food?

“I wanted to be, but we were living in a house without adventure, but cuisine was cheap—both my parents worked, and money was tight.”

Are you happy with your world tours?

“Who wouldn’t be? The world is mostly filled with nice people. I don’t think the world is what’s in the news.”

Do you miss Manhattan?

“I sure do! When I moved to Manhattan after college in 1981, I became a manager at PJ Bernstein’s deli. It helped to support my acting career and gave me the opportunities to dine at places that I really wanted to eat at.”

“This week, between my appearance at 92NY and at the Paley Center for the Raymond anniversary, I’m in heaven, visiting my favorite places. My favorite chefs here are Thomas Keller at Per Se, Daniel Boulud and Kwame Onwuachi at Tatiana.”

Favorite NYC restaurants?

They are always changing. My all time favorite is Brooklyn’s Peter Luger’s. Others currently on the list are Joe’s Pizza on Bleeker Street, Don Angie and San Sabino in the West Village, and Rezdora in the Flatiron District. Ceres Pizza on the LES, Cafe China in the West 30s, and, of course, Tatiana at Columbus Circle currently round out the list.”

And, finally, what does Phil Rosenthal prepare at home to eat?

“I open a can of tuna fish; I make hot dogs; I eat yogurt. I’m a big believer of investing in restaurants.”