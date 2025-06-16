Debris Believed to be Human Remains Turns out to Be Medical Waste; Stabbing DT

What looked like a gruesome discovery on the Upper East Side turned out to be a false alarm on the morning of June 12 after a sanitation worker reported finding what was initially suspected to be a child’s foot and blood outside a residential building on the UES.

Police responded to the scene at 215 E. 72nd St. between 2nd and 3rd Avenues and quickly confirmed the object was improperly discarded medical equipment that did not contain human remains.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said there were no further details available about the item, its origin, or whether it came from a hospital or doctor’s office of which there are several in the vicinity. It remains unclear whether the incident will prompt a criminal investigation.

Further research by Straus News suggests that 215 E. 72nd Street, a fifteen-story residential building, also includes the office of a veteran cardiologist affiliated with New York Presbyterian Hospital while a half-block away at 310 E. 72nd Street, at 2nd Avenue, are the offices of 72nd Street Medical Associates.

By June 16, police said there were no further details on the mysterious find.

Stabbing at Fulton St. subway leads to arrest

Police responded to a report of an assault inside the Fulton Street subway station at approximately 6:50 p.m. on June 12, where a dispute between two men escalated into a stabbing. Shawn Thompson, a 37-year-old from Queens, pushed a 44-year-old man during the argument before stabbing him in the abdomen, a police spokesperson said. Officers arrived promptly, arrested Thompson at the scene, and recovered a knife from his pocket.

EMS treated the victim on-site before transporting him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was reported to be conscious and responsive.

Thompson is facing multiple charges, including three counts of assault, menacing in the second and third degrees, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.