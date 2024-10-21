DOT & Cops Reclaim Manhattan Bridge Plaza for the People—No More a Shantytown

Shout it loud and proud New Yorkers: the Manhattan Bridge is back!

Not that it went anywhere geographically but the should-be-stunning Manhattan Bridge Plaza at its base—opened in 1909 and designed by architects Carrère and Hastings in the still impressive City Beautiful style— has so often devolved into a colonnaded, drug ravaged shantytown that people who’ve never seen it otherwise might think that’s its function was always thus: al fresco congregant housing; great views of Canal Street and the Bowery; BYOT—bring your own tarp.

Straus News, following the late Conor Skelding’s intrepid November 2021 bridge beat work for the New York Post— a time which included drugs, various stolen goods and even a stolen dog— picked up the story this past summer.

In August, our headline read Manhattan Bridge Plaza Homeless Do as They Please—Despite Repeated Efforts to Remove Them. It was clear, however, that this wasn’t a homeless issue per se.

Rather, like conditions in parts of nearby Sarah D. Roosevelt Park, a primary culprit is drugs—as evinced by discarded needles that are often found there, and which city workers have to don protective safety gear to remove.

If nothing else one might think empathy for the municipal laboring class whose jobs it is to tend to these public spaces would limit their dissolution. Likewise the burdens such a “community” places on the local Chinatown merchants and residents.