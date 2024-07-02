DOT’s New Protected Bike Lane Project on 6th Ave. Draws Support at CB2 Session

A new protected bike for a large chunk of 6th Ave, stretching between Lispenard St. and 14th St., may soon become a reality. Community Board 2’s Traffic & Transportation Committee hosted the city’s DOT to lay out the plan on Tuesday, June 25, which seemed to go over quite well.

Preston Johnson, a DOT project manager who helmed the presentation, noted that creating such a lane has been a longtime priority of his agency. “It is a major corridor for buses, for motor vehicles, for bicycles. We want to take a lot of care with this project,” he said. This is especially because the KSI rate, the acronym for the unfortunate measurement of “killed and severely injured” cyclists, is particularly high on this stretch of as-of-now unprotected road.

According to data that the DOT presented, injuries decrease across the board when protected lanes are installed, and not just for bike riders. Both bike injuries and motor vehicle injuries decrease by 15 percent, while pedestrian injuries dip an impressive 21 percent.

One issue that made such a bike lane essential, Preston argued, was the “tremendous” traffic going into the Holland Tunnel. Specifically, “heavy left turns” endanger cyclists, creating pinch points. Between Lispenard St. and W. Houston St., where the tunnel “pinch points” exist, the new lane would be located on the east side of the avenue. Furthermore, bus boarding islands would be installed on this stretch, to reduce conflict between buses and bikes.

Between W. Houston St. and W. 8th St., the new protected lane would be placed on the west side of the avenue; this would allow it to connect to the currently existing bike lane that begins on W. 8th, which was installed in 2016.

Other issues for cyclists arise upon reaching that 8th St. lane, he continued. Between when it begins and W. 14th St., he said, the “narrow lane” creates “conflict” between different types of cyclists (regular bicyclists, e-bicyclists, and cargo bicyclists). By widening the lane from 6 ft. to 10 ft.–while keeping existing concrete islands in place–pedestrian crossing distances would be shortened as well, he pointed out.

One outstanding problem, which Johnson said that the DOT was in the midst of solving, was the after-Houston switchover from the east side of the street to the west side of the street. Indeed, the CB2 committee appeared quite curious as to how that would work. Johnson posited that a one-block accommodation–with two bike lanes–for riders traveling from Houston to Bleecker St. would allow for that switchover.

Susan, a CB2 member, wanted some additional clarification: ”In terms of the accommodation that goes from Houston to Bleecker, that one-block accommodation, do you anticipate that many bike-riders will use that as a secondary means of making a cross-over? Albeit one that’s not marked or official?”

Johnson admitted that “there might be a learning curve.” He added that “we think it may be in the interest of the people riding the bike” to learn how to cross over.

Antony, another CB2 member, wanted a more solid answer. He suggested that there “may [be] some sort of street signage for that block beforehand, so [bikers] know to transition.” Johnson then confirmed that the DOT’s engineers were currently working on such signage.

One speaker visiting the CB2 meeting, an NYU student, seemed pretty pleased with the new bike lane proposal overall. Echoing the fact that the new bike lane would allow for protected passage all the way up to Central Park, he noted that he regularly biked from Lower Manhattan to the Upper West Side. “Knowing that the entire ride would be protected would make me a lot more comfortable, and also widening the lanes would be great,” he said.

The DOT hopes to implement the protected lanes by the end of the summer.